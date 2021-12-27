Do you suffer from diabetes? We tell you how many beers you can drink

The diabetes It is one of the most common diseases in Mexico: according to the International Diabetes Federation, 12.8 million people in the country were reported with this disease.

Today, there are various treatments to cope with the disease in the best way; However, people should also take special care in their feeding and daily life. One of the main problems of having diabetes is the limitation that you must have with the alcohol.

In case you suffer from this disease, here we tell you how many beers can you drink if you have diabetes; take note and keep taking care of your health. Similarly, we recommend that you consult your GP for more information on this matter.

How many beers can I have if I have diabetes?

From a nutritional point of view, the beer It is one of the healthiest alcoholic beverages as it contains soluble fiber, minerals, and polyphenolic compounds. Similarly, experts mention that any drink containing alcohol is rapidly processed by the liver which, while doing this process, removes sugar from the blood.

Sometimes this causes a so-called blood glucose level; However, if you suffer from diabetes, you can suffer from hypoglycemia: in turn, this can trigger the condition called ketoacidosis that can lead to coma or death.

Therefore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women with diabetes should drink no more than 360 milliliters of beer a day; for his part, men should not consume 720 ml.

Remember that the most important thing is the opinion of the experts since each case and person is totally different. Consult your doctor for adequate information regarding alcohol consumption if you suffer from this disease.