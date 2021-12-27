Discover some of the new series that will arrive at Disney + in 2022

Advertising

2022 is just around the corner, and nothing better than to take advantage of these days to review some of the series that will arrive next year on Disney +. Among the news that we will have, the only one with a confirmed date is the biopic about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee that will arrive in February. Marvel fans are guaranteed the premiere of three series (although they will not be the only ones), and in addition, the long-awaited Obi Wan Kenobi will come from the other great franchise owned by Disney. We will also be able to see a series that will continue the adventures of “Willow”, and several high-level miniseries with great casts in their ranks. Disney + promises strong emotions for the year that is about to begin.

Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy is a biographical drama that tells the scandalous story of the world’s first viral video: the sex video of Tommy Lee, drummer of the group Mötley Crüe, and actress Pamela Anderson, starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James. Disney + will premiere exclusively Pam & Tommy on February 2, 2022.

Welcome to wrexham

Welcome to wrexham is the 10-episode documentary series that tells the dreams of the inhabitants of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, United Kingdom, when two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) acquire the historic football club of the city that is going through an intense crisis.

Pistol

Based on the 2018 memoirs of legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, Pistol offers a fascinating new perspective on one of the great myths in rock history.

The Dropout

The Dropout is the new Disney + series in which Amanda Seyfried will play Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, a company that managed to raise millions of dollars to start a biotechnology project. Holmes went from being one of the world’s most acclaimed female entrepreneurs, to losing everything when her alleged miraculous artifact was discovered to be a hoax … Disney + will exclusively premiere The Dropout in 2022.

Dear mama

Dear Mama is a documentary series about the life and legacy of the late hip-hop icon and poet Tupac Shakur. Disney + will premiere exclusively Dear Mama in 2022.

Fleishman is in Trouble

Fleishman is in Troublestarring Lizzie Caplan and Jesse Eisenberg, is a relentless modern take on life, love and commitment, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s first novel, a New York Times bestseller. Disney + will premiere exclusively Fleishman is in Trouble in 2022.

Immigrant

Immigrant, an eight-episode miniseries from 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios, is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American businessman who founded Chippendales (a traveling dance company known for its male striptease performances).

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Disney + has announced the new live action series The Spiderwick Chronicles, a modern coming-of-age story combined with adventures from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, from Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the book collection, tells the story of the Grace family, twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and their mother Helen, as they move into a dilapidated home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great-grandson. , who discovered a great secret in the past. And perhaps he also discovered the foreboding fairy world that existed in parallel to his own.

Cars on the road

Larry the Cable Guy has announced the title of the next series Cars from Pixar: Cars on the Road. Mate and Lightning McQueen team up on this road trip that will be available exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

These three Marvel series are the only ones confirmed for 2022, but they won’t be the only ones

Moon knight

Adventure series featuring a vigilante complex suffering from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple personalities that live within him are pushed into a deadly war between Gods framed in present-day and ancient Egypt. Moon knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

She-hulk

Tatiana Maslany portrays She-Hulk / Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in legal advice for cases focused on superhumans. She-hulk will bring together Marvel characters like Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Abomination, played by Tim roth. The new comedy series is coming to Disney + in 2022 and is written by executive producer Jessica Gao and directed by executive producer Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

Ms. Marvel

The series features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City. Kamala is an aspiring artist, as well as being a gamer and voracious fan-fiction writer, she’s also a huge fan of the Avengers, in particular Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. Until he develops super powers like the heroes he has always admired. Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinouy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as lead writer. Ms Marvel will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and director Deborah Chow have provided an exclusive trailer for the original Disney + series with behind-the-scenes footage and concept arts. The Disney + original series will arrive exclusively on the streaming service in 2022.

Willow

Warwick davis has hosted the cast from the set of the upcoming Lucasfilm Willow series, consisting of Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ellie Bamber (The Serpent), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Amar Chadha Patel (The Third Day) and Dempsey Bryk (The Birch ”).

