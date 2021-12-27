designs, shapes and colors that will triumph in 2022

Shines and matte will be what triumphs next year | Pexels

A woman’s nails are her tag, as they are an important detail that people observe when they first come into contact. In addition, since we use the mask, you agree that it is the first thing they see us, because we have our face covered, so you have to have a nice manicure.

Has it ever happened to you that you were in a meeting, gesturing or presenting something and people looked at your nails, Me. That’s because people pay attention to the little things that matter. The way you take care of yourself says a lot about your personality, upbringing, and self-care.

To maintain beautiful nail hygiene and, at the same time, be fashionable, it is essential to stay informedEspecially when it comes to nail trends in 2022, we all love to stay in the salon while we do our nails, it is even therapeutic when we paint them at home or see the palettes on Pinterest.

Glitter nails are today



But we never make up our minds when it comes to choosing a new color or a new way. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to draw inspiration from this year’s hottest nail styles. We just have to dive into nails with the right style and colors and our pretty nails will be ready to talk about haute couture!

Nude

In recent years, the nude nail trend has taken wings, as many celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez or Bella Hadid are wearing it. This popular nail style presents an image of elegance and simplicity without the need to try too hard to get a sophisticated look. Nude nail polish looks cool with any model and will meet your needs for every occasion, whether you want a casual or formal style.

Velvet

This type of finish is spectacular, you can do it with your trusted manicurist or look for a polish, which there are with this finish that is similar to velvet fabric, which this winter has become fashionable, as it is a fabric elegant and warm, if you know how to use it simply, but do not hesitate to apply it to your nails.

Matte nails

Time to add matte nail polish to the list, because it will continue to be a nail trend to be seen in 2022. Many women tend to be a bit reticent when it comes to matte nail polish, according to the Appointfix app blog. , which helps us make appointments with the manicurist.

Matte nails is that you can do it in two different ways, easy and quick to do: the first is by using a matte nail top coat that will take you only 30 seconds, to dry. Another technique to make your nails look matte is filing, the secret here is to simply polish until all the shine disappears and voila, you should always take care that you do not take all the color.

Red nails

Red nails are back at the top all of 2022, they are soft to the eye and romantic in their nuances, they fit better with your outfit on special occasions in your life. In addition, the color has dominated since the sixties, surely your grandmother and your mother used this tone that goes with all skin types and at any age.

You can decorate your red nails with glitter or heart motifs and you will be the star of the night, they also suit various celebrations throughout the year, but we don’t need a pretext to have those glamorous red nails. For a more up-to-date nail color trend in 2022, a strawberry nail drop or red nail drop is the thing today.

Turquoise nails

Whether you choose to call it turquoise or aquamarine, the nail color that angers us all right now has a rich ocean effect, making us dream of the sea or the blue sky of summer. This popular 2021 nail style has to be on everyone’s fingers and toes this summer. Without a doubt, tropical turquoise nail color is here to pair with a glass of rose wine at golden hour. Get it, enjoy the vibe

