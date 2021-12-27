Just as it arrived, a new year is about to say goodbye. During this week, 2021 will end again marked by the global pandemic but which, yes, has allowed us to enjoy a multitude of premieres renowned. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, which runs from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022, and that adds almost a dozen new titles among which one name stands out above the rest. We will talk about him before giving way to the complete list of news for the next seven days on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – December 28

We say goodbye to the year with a good dose of adventure and with a certain aroma of national products. And it is that the last installment to date of the Jurassic Park saga, Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, came from the hand of Juan Antonio Bayona and with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard at the head of its cast. In this movie, Owen is offered the opportunity to rescue some of the dinosaurs that remain on Isla Nublar, but things will end up getting complicated.

Cobra Kai (season 4) – December 31

The legendary saga karate Kid returned in 2018 with a sequel in series form called Cobra Kai. Now, Netflix is ​​preparing to receive the fourth season of fiction starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio just the last day of the year, to give us joy before the bells fill us with enthusiasm for a 2022 that is very interesting for home entertainment fans.

All this week’s premieres on Netflix