Dallas massacred Washington on a historic night

The entire CowboysNation received a double Christmas gift, since last Thursday, without playing, they won their pass to Postseason, and today, also without having left the field, they secured their 24th division title, but that did not prevent the team from going out to overwhelm Washington by score of 56-14.

Dallas couldn’t have had a more perfect night Dak prescott He pitched for four touchdowns, the sixth time in his career, all to different players. Curious case since he did it with a receiver, a running back, tight end and offensive lineman, which makes him the first quarterback to achieve this feat in history.

Ezekiel Elliott He contributed two annotations, one by land and one by air; while the defense also excelled with four sacks on the rival quarterback and two interceptions, one returned to the end zone.

In the first half the Cowboys they sentenced the game with 42 points, the product of Prescott’s four shipments, an Elliott carry, plus DeMarcus Lawrence’s pick six. The only visitor points were given by sending Taylor heinicke with Antonio Gibson.

Special teams also made their appearance after Chauncey Golston recovered the ball and carried it to the end zone after a punting block.

The last points of the premises fell due to a shipment of Cooper Rush, Prescott’s backup that came in late in the third quarter, to Malik Turner.

Washington still had time to add seven more points that did little to help.

