Dak Prescott scores historic feat in humiliation of Dallas to Washington

The Cowboys quarterback became the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman in the same game.

In a Week 16 dream for the Dallas cowboys, they secured their place in the postseason and their divisional title without ever having to step on the field of play, they humiliated their divisional archrival in the worst way, Washington Football Team, and settled again in the second place of the planting of the NFC, very close to the first position.

As if that wasn’t enough, the quarterback Dak Prescott a historic feat was scored that had never been accomplished in the history of the NFL.

AP Photo

According to data from ESPN Stats & Information, the quarterback of the Cowboys became the first passer to hit a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman in a single game in the history of the NFL.

Prescott had 5-yard touchdown passes to Ezekiel Elliott and 9 yards to Dalton schultz in the first period; and 1 yard for Terence steele and 13 yards for Amari Cooper, in the second quarter.

Total, Prescott he completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts for 330 yards, and in addition to his four touchdown passes, he did not throw an interception in less than three-quarters of the action he played. It was taken out of the game when Dallas led Washington comfortably in the second half, replaced by Cooper rush, who also had a touchdown pass.

In the same match, the cornerback Trevon diggs got his 11th interception of the campaign, with which he leads the NFL. With this, the defensive back of Dallas became the first player with at least 11 interceptions in a season since 1981, when he did it Everson walls, also for Cowboys.

The Cowboys they humiliated Washington by a score of 56-14, to raise their record to 11-4 on the season, and seriously jeopardizing any playoff aspirations from their divisional rivals, who now fall to 6-9. It is the highest total of points for the Cowboys in a regular season game in 41 years.

Washington was champion of the NFC East last year, just 7-9. For Dallas, this is his first divisional crown since 2018.