Cruises off the US coast are in the sights of the authorities due to the increase in Omicron cases

The United States authorities monitored this Sunday dozens of cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases while sailing in the country’s waters, several of which they were allegedly denied a port in the Caribbean.

More of 60 vessels were under observation after “cases of COVID-19 reported will meet the threshold for CDC investigation, “according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The American newspaper The Washington Post reported that several cruise ships They were denied arrival at port at their scheduled destinations.

One of them, the Carnival Freedom, was returned from the Caribbean island of Bonaire, the Post noted.

The confirmation of positive cases of COVID-19 in the boats has forced the isolation of passengers



“We are sailing in a Petri dish,” said Ashley Peterson, a 34-year-old passenger on board, as quoted by the newspaper. “I feel like I spent my last week in a super spread event.”

Speaking to the AFP, Carnival confirmed that “A small number on board were isolated due to positive tests for COVID.”

“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant may shape how some destination authorities with limited medical resources can see even a small number of cases, even when they are being managed with our vigorous protocol,” the company commented, without providing further details.

The Carnival Freedom arrived in Miami on Sunday morning, disembarking all its passengers and “will leave on its next trip as planned,” he said, adding that if he is denied entry into a port, he will work to “find an alternate destination.”

CDC is “fully informed and supporting our protocols and operational plans,” he added.

More than 60 vessels were under observation after reported COVID-19 cases hit the threshold for the CDC investigation in the US.

This week, 55 people tested positive for COVID aboard the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship, according to the company.

The contagions registered in the “Odyssey of the Seas” affected passengers and crew members, despite the fact that 95% of the people on board were vaccinated against the disease, said Royal Caribbean.

The ship was not cleared to enter the Caribbean islands of Curaçao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage. It returned to port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, about 7,900 flights were canceled worldwide by airlines over the Christmas long weekend due to the meteoric progression of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is particularly affecting the crews of the airplanes.

(With information from AFP)

