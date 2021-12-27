Cristina Pedroche shares this anti-aging trick with Jennifer Aniston

At first glance, Cristina Pedroche and Jennifer Aniston have little in commonHowever, paying a little more attention, it is not difficult to find similarities between the two celebrities: they are passionate about sports and they practice it often, they have found in meditation their best tool to connect with themselves and live in the present and, if that were not enough, they have also been staunch yogis for years. To the list of tastes that unite the presenter and the actress, we must add the ingredient they take every day to combat premature aging and strengthen the health of bones and ligaments: collagen. The Californian is so convinced of the benefits of taking supplements rich in this substance that a year ago announced her position as creative director of a brand dedicated to marketing them, precisely in which the Madrilenian trusts to express its benefits.

VIEW GALLERY





-Copy this habit of Cristina Pedroche to combat stress and oxygenate the skin

Jennifer Aniston makes sure to take a collagen supplement daily and has revealed in her networks that her secret to never forget is to mix it with coffee. Other Hollywood actresses have followed in her wake, including Gwyneth Paltrow, a true healthy lifestyle guru and self-proclaimed fan of Vital Proteins, the specialty brand for which Jennifer is Creative Director. In our country, Cristina Pedroche has become an ambassador for Aniston’s star product and speaks wonders of its effects: “You know that I take care of myself inside and out and I have been taking collagen for a long time and I admit that since I tried this I feel even younger, “he says.

The Madrilenian, who is in the middle tuning for the chimes that he will present for the seventh consecutive year together with Alberto Chicote, is one of our celebrities fitter and has just revealed how much her new habit works for her both internally and externally: on the inside, Cristina explains that taking collagen “helps combat the wear and tear of bones, ligaments and muscles”; As for the benefits that are noticed on the outside, “it helps to reduce wrinkles, contributes to having a smoother, younger skin and stronger hair and nails”. Some effects that she achieves thanks to the same products that Jennifer Aniston takes on a daily basis.

From the brand, they explain what this substance is and why supplementation is so important: “Collagen is a component of our body that is found naturally in all connective tissues, tendons, ligaments and bones, to which it provides strength, structure and elasticity. “However,” as the years go by, the efficiency with which our body produces collagen decreases, “add the experts at Vital Proteins.

VIEW GALLERY





-Ultra effective facial treatments that transform your skin in less than an hour

Such is the role that collagen plays in the way we age that countless cosmetics, nutricosmetics and salon treatments aim to help the body increase its production, which is drastically reduced after 40 years. Regarding the question of whether oral supplements are really effective in promoting their synthesis, Laia Puig, Head of Cosmetics for the LPG brand, explains that “Nutricosmetics were designed to gradually release active ingredients that reach the deep layers of the skin, after being absorbed by the body, and then spread to the rest of the layers. By correcting deficiencies and activating skin regeneration, these products enhance the beauty of the skin from the inside and their benefits are reflected on the outside. ”

In LPG they also have their Collagen cocoa-flavored powder, a beauty supplement that highlights its scientifically proven benefits: “As main components of the dermis, collagen and elastin are found in a deep layer of the skin, which is highly vascularized by the blood system. In vitro research has shown that collagen peptides have an incredible ability to stimulate cell proliferation and the synthesis of many components of the dermis, such as elastin and hyaluronic acid. ”All of this externally translates into firmer, hydrated and rejuvenated skin, as well as stronger hair and nails.





