Cristiano Ronaldo ‘guilty’ of Cavani’s situation at Manchester United

They accuse the Portuguese forward of the few minutes that Cavani is having with United

December 26, 2021 · 9:00 p.m.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has not had the same importance this start of the season as he achieved in the previous season when they reached the final of the Europa League, injuries and quarantine due to COVID-19 have reduced his participation, first with Solkjaer and now with Rangnick. However, they still have the Uruguayan as an important player within the squad, although his future seems far from Old Trafford.

However, for this former player of the English team, the reason why Cavani has lost ‘relevance’ within the Red Devils, is due to Cristiano Ronaldo. For the Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov, a former United figure and teammate of the Portuguese at the club, pointed out that the Portuguese “steals all the attention” in each team where he goes.

“When someone like Cristiano Ronaldo comes to a club, he takes all the light. It doesn’t work for Cavani,” said the former striker. In the same way, he assured that the Uruguayan did not like the arrival of CR7 to United: “Edinson Cavani is not happy with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, he has lost his position and also the ‘7’.

Berbatov’s statements come at a time when the future of the Uruguayan would be further away than ever from Old Trafford. Even Cristiano Ronaldo has not commented on the words of his former teammate. But in the matches where he and Cavani have shared, they have proven to be a lethal pair, which with the Uruguayan fully recovered, Ralf Rangnick could implement in his line-ups.