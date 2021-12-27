Comet Leonard: this is how it looked from Mexico | VIDEO

For 80 thousand years the kite leonard It did not pass near the planet Earth, so astronomy lovers did not miss the opportunity to see it live. Despite the fact that thousands of people did not witness his passing, a video captured the exact moment when He “met” the Colima volcano.

The Kite It passed very close to our planet on December 19, according to the UNAM Institute of Astronomy, and it will not be possible to see it again, since due to its trajectory it is expected that continue very close to the Sun, approximately 90 million kilometers; which represents less than the distance between the blue planet and the star.

So far it is known that Leonard will never return In addition, it runs the risk of being disintegrated during its passage near the Sun on January 3, 2022; however, if it survives, it will drift into interstellar space.

Stray dog ​​runs away from pyrotechnics at Christmas and hides inside a house | VIDEO

Astronomer Gregory J. Leonard, through the Mount Lemmon Observatory at the University of Arizona, United States, discovered the comet for the first time on January 3, 2021.

This is how Leonard looked from Mexico

Its passage through the Earth was visible from Mexico and between a starry sky, the Kite stood out for its light and trajectory with which it gave the impression of fall into the skirt of the Colima volcano.

The last step of the kite leonard it was visible in the country on December 19 between 05:00 and 05:30 hours, although it was until 7:54 when it was found at its closest point to Earth; However, on December 12, it came closer to our planet at only 34 million kilometers.

KEEP READING

Meteor shower, supermoon and eclipses: these are the astronomical events for 2022

The true story behind the Christmas song “Burrito Sabanero”

HUGE asteroid approaches Earth at Christmas; It is the size of a soccer field, is it a THREAT?