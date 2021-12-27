Colombian shines in Steven Spielberg’s new film

Colombian actor David Granados shines with his own light in Hollywood with his participation in ‘West Side Story’, the most recent film work by Steven Spielberg.

The Bogotano is in Los Angeles living a dream through his participation in this movie that is on the billboard, being one of the highest grossing films of the year.

For Granados, the path has required work, dedication and talent. Before walking in red carpets, celebrating Halloween with Ariana Grande, seeing himself on billboards at Lincoln Center, appearing in the movie book and being on the poster around the world with Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, he studied Industrial Engineering in Bogotá, to pleasing her father, but secretly took daily acting and dance classes with the support of her mother and sister to prepare for the opportunity that would come as she moved into the most coveted market for actors, Hollywood.

“On the set of West Side Story everything was like a dream, being directed by Steven Spielberg, who spoke my name in Spanish every time, appreciated my accent and allowed me to proudly represent my origin, it is something that surpasses all previous teaching. Listening to Rita Moreno give notes, seeing her presence on the set where she received her Oscar award with the 1961 version are things that inspire ”, commented the actor.

He added: “The adrenaline rush of dancing non-stop in New York in a heat wave, seeing Spike Lee and Bradley Cooper watching what happens in the studio. The dynamics, precision and choreography by Justin Peck, the colors in the costumes and seeing the final result on the screens with my family have been a great reward and are motivation to always go for more ”.

The film has just been nominated for a Golden Globe in the categories for Best Musical Film, Best Director Steven Spielberg and Best Actress in a Musical, where actress Rachel Zegler with a Colombian mother makes her debut on the big screen.

David Granados participated as a dancer at the Metropolitan Opera in a variety of productions such as Turandot and Aida, where he was conducted by maestro Plácido Domingo.

