‘Colombia consolidates as an audiovisual production hub’

The Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo, highlights the achievements of the incentive policy so that more and more films and series are made in the country. There are 16 international production companies developing projects here today.

At the time of writing this note, Charm, the Disney studios movie inspired by Colombia, had already collected more than 120 million dollars at the box office worldwide, had already been included in the shortlist of Oscar candidate productions in the animated feature film category and had been made to three nominations for the Golden Globe.

Like other productions by the same film company, the story of the Madrigal family in their magical house, in the middle of the exuberant Colombian landscape, has become a high-powered vehicle to make known part of the essence of the country, especially in a market as important as the United States and Canada.

The Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo, declared herself happy with this film that shows the best of Colombia’s cultural diversity and that had a significant participation of national artistic talent in its making, led by renowned names such as María Cecilia Botero and Carlos Vives.

Produced by Charm there are no resources provided by the Colombian government. However, Minister Mayolo believes that this film would not have been a reality without the good image that the country has created in the world of audiovisual productions in almost two decades.

“Charm it is a reflection of the confidence of international production companies in our country, in the orange economy policy and in the economic incentives that have been created to strengthen the development of audiovisual productions ”, he says.

Colombia is the country that offers the best incentives in Latin America for audiovisual productions, says the minister: “Today we have more than 16 international production companies developing series and films in our country. The best in the world –such as Disney, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Netflix– have believed in us and we will continue working hard so that more and more audiovisual production companies come to train our human capital, and to generate employment and opportunities through creative economy ”.

EIGHTEEN YEARS OF PROGRESS

This successful incentive policy began to take shape with Law 814 of 2003, which created the Fund for Cinematographic Development (FDC) and the Cinematographic Investment or Donation Certificates, as a mechanism to find financing for productions and grant tax benefits to contributors.

Then, Law 1556 of 2012 created a framework to promote the national territory as an audiovisual destination and location, and through this also the development of its own audiovisual industry and the transfer of knowledge. All this through the consideration mechanism of the Colombia Film Fund (FFC). The basic proposal of this standard is to return to producers who decide to do audiovisual work in Colombia a percentage of the value they spend on the services necessary for it.

The strategy took another giant step when the government of President Iván Duque issued Decree 474 in 2020, which extended the validity of the 2012 law and gave rise to the Audiovisual Investment Certificates (CINA).

This instrument has turned the country into a global model for attracting high-profile international productions. The CINA were created not only to encourage the making of feature films, but also the production of series, music videos, video games and advertising audiovisual pieces. Colombia began to be more attractive in the eyes of more international businessmen in the industry.

According to the Ministry of Culture, from October 2020 to date, 37 CINAS have been approved, with an investment in the country of 902,748 million pesos. This has generated 5,362 direct jobs.

The certificates awarded correspond to audiovisual and cinematographic projects from countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, powers in this industry, but also from Spain, Mexico, Canada, Israel and Uruguay.

Companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple, among others, have contracted their audiovisual services with Colombian companies.

WITH THE BEST STIMULES

«Thanks to tax incentives such as CINAS and audiovisual products approved by the Colombian Film Fund, firms such as Netflix and Viacom have decided to open offices in our country, thereby reaffirming their willingness to continue developing projects in our territory due not only to to the incentives but also to the diversity of locations and scenarios that our country has to offer, “says Minister Mayolo.

Netflix, for example, is shooting three productions in Colombia: Wild rythm, Fake profile Y Hunch. And in the same they are: Relentlessby Rockingham Productions; Queen of the south 3, from Telemundo, Longboard, from WHF US, and Carthagoby 24 Draf Studio. Among the approved series that have already finished their filming stage, the highlights are Juanpis Gonzalez Y Cannabis, from the producer Cactus Flower, and Chichipatos, from Netflix.

“We are proud that Netflix, the world’s leading online audiovisual content distributor, recognizes that we are the country with the best incentives for audiovisual production in Latin America,” he highlights.

Thanks to the great national talent, but also to these incentives, Colombian films have managed to participate and obtain recognition in the most outstanding international festivals and awards in the world.

Undoubtedly, the incentive system has marked a before and after for the country’s audiovisual industry. The figures say so: between 1993 and 2003, the year of issuance of Law 814, which opened the doors to transformation, 34 national films were released in the country, or 3.4 per year.

On the other hand, since Law 814 existed, 393 national films have been released, which gives an annual average of 23 productions. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, a record for national movie premieres was set with a total of 48.

That same 2019 became a record year in certified money in investments and donations to the cinema: 49,593 million pesos, equivalent to 12.9 million dollars.

Between 2004 and 2020, through the tax benefits of Law 814 of 2003 for the financing of national cinema, certificates have been delivered to the sector for a value of 312,976 million, about 82 million dollars.

AN AWARD-WINNING EFFORT Thanks to the great national talent, but also to these incentives, Colombian films have managed to participate and obtain recognition in such important festivals as those of Berlin, Venice, Cannes, Sundance, San Sebastián and Rotterdam, among others, and also in key awards of the industry like the Oscars. In 2016, The embrace of the serpent, Ciro Guerra's film was the Colombian production nominated for best film in a foreign language. Memory, shot one hundred percent in the country by the Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethaku, with the Colombian producer Diana Bustamante, won the jury prize at Cannes in 2021. And more recently, The oblivion that we will be She was the winner of the Goya and Platinum awards, among other distinctions. Memory, for example, it is one of the beneficiary projects of the consideration offered by the Colombia Film Fund, by virtue of Law 1556 of 2012. Between 2013 and the first semester of 2020, said fund benefited 35 films with an expense in the country greater than 190,000 million pesos, approximately 49.8 million dollars. All of them contracted more than 6,000 Colombians (not including extras and extras).

These projects received a total of close to 55,335 million pesos – around 14.5 million dollars – in consideration equivalent to a percentage of the expenses they incurred.

“Los 33 ”, the Phoenix Pictures and Half Circle film about the drama of Chilean workers trapped in a mine, was the first project to receive a stimulus from the FFC. Then came others like Palm trees in the snow, from Nostromo Pictures; Lost city of zfrom LCOZ Holdings; Jungle, by Jungle Productions and Mile 22, from Mile 22, to name a few titles.

For The 33, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas was filming in the mines of Cundinamarca and alongside him did the Colombian Juan Pablo Raba, who managed to project his career globally, thanks to the roles, several of them leading, that he played in other series and films that reached him after this stellar participation. But stars like Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Daniel Radcliffe, Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Tilda Swinton, among others, have also come.

A similar list could be made of international directors, producers and technicians who have worked in our country, have made the national audiovisual industry grow and have exported the country’s image in various ways.

After the effects of the pandemic, the projects stopped and other new ones have regained momentum. “We are making progress in reactivating and creating confidence in the sector to attract more investment and thus consolidate Colombia as a hub audiovisual production ”, concludes Minister Mayolo.

