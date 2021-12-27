Chris Pratt confirms the start of filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Through a video uploaded to social networks, Chris Pratt confirms the start of filming for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ′.

Chris Pratt has confirmed that the recordings of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ′ have started and today, October 19, 2021 it’s day one of filming.

During your video message, Chris pratt also showed a bit of his characterization as Peter Quill, better known as Star lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

The premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ′ directed by James gunn It is scheduled for May 2023.

Marvel delayed its 2022 movies

The announcement of Chris pratt and his confirmation of the start of filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’ has thrilled fans, it comes right after Marvel announced a series of movie delays.

Although these delays will not affect the premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol, 3 ′ that has just started filming, it will affect all the films that are going to be released next year, that is, in 2022.

They are between them:

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘The Marvels’

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

In other words, in order to see a new Marvel production -after the premieres of ‘ Eternals ‘for November 4 and’ Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘for December 17-, we will have to wait 5 months.

At the moment, the dates for the films that are expected to be released in 2023 -as’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ – have not been moved.

Although it should be noted that the next James Gunn film, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ′ still has time for its production, a film that has the participation of:

Chris pratt

Zoe Saldana

Bradley Cooper

Dave Bautista

Vin Disel

Karen gillan