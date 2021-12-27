Chris Hemsworth: the hidden talent of the Thor actor

The Australian actor has played Thor since 2011 and became one of the most important figures in Marvel. And of course, his tastes are also of interest to his fans. Can you imagine what his hidden talent is?

Chris Hemsworth He entered the MCU in 2011 in a role that was undoubtedly cut out for him. He became the god of thunder, Thor. Although he was already known and had taken place from Australia in Hollywood, the actor achieved with this role what he wanted so much since he had started his acting career.

Today, he is one of the most important figures in Marvel and the most beloved avengers. Despite his fame, he is a person who is not usually exposed in media scandals and prefers to lead a private life rather away from the paparazzi.

However, that is not to say that fans are not interested in knowing a little more about him. For example, can you imagine what his hidden talent is? If it still doesn’t occur to you, don’t worry, here we tell you what the lesser known skill by Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemwsworth’s Hidden Talent

Hemsworth, who is married to the actress Elsa Pataky Since 2010, he is a known fan of extreme sports or even surfing. But he has a skill that very few know and that has nothing to do with these disciplines.

A few years ago, the Australian actor confessed that he loves the sewing. This interest was aroused in childhood and is something he really enjoyed doing according to himself.

“I think it’s because I couldn’t buy that many clothes, so I thought, ‘I’m going to make them myself.’ Anything that caught my attention was a huge advantage to my parents in particular and the reality is that sewing caught my attention right away. “, expressed the interpreter in dialogue with the magazine W in 2018.