Chivas announces Roberto Alvarado as their first reinforcement

After several weeks of rumors, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara confirmed their first incorporation, it is about Roberto Alvarado, brand new reinforcement for the Grita México Clausura 2022.

Alvarado, 23, is one of the great promises in Mexican soccer, he was already champion with the “Machine” in Guard1anes 2021, he also has a lot of experience in the first division, as he was also a Necaxa player and is a constant element in the National Team calls.

Roberto Alvarado’s achievements in the Liga BBVA MX

2017 Concacaf Champion, 2018 MX Clausura Cup Champion, 2018 MX Super Cup Champion, 2019 Leagues Cup Champion, 2021 MX Guard1anes League Champion, 2021 Champion of Champions. 2019 Gold Cup Champion, 2020 Concacaf Pre-Olympic Champion, Bronze Medal in Tokyo 2020 with the National Team Mexican.

It is presumed that on Monday, December 27, the “Louse” will present medical examinations and if everything is correct, it will be presented at the Verde Valle facilities.

“In search of strengthening his offensive scheme, the Guadalajara Sports Club informs that from today Roberto Alvarado joins the squad, for which the offensive midfielder and Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 will be part of the team that will try to regain prominence in the MX League from the next Closing Tournament 2022 “, as reported by the” Sacred Herd “.