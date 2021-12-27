Chispazo National Lottery results today: winners and winning numbers | Dec. 24

It’s Friday of the Chispazo Draw! Do not miss it and check the winning numbers and bits for the round of this December 24, 2021, coordinated by the National Lottery of Mexico.

Spark: 01- 02- 20- 26- 28

Classic Spark: 07- 12- 23- 24- 27

What is the Chispazo Sweepstakes?

Chispazo is the easiest Prediction game to win, you only have to match 5 of 28 numbers, and if there is no winner in first place, it is distributed to second place and so on, making it the most attractive draw we offer. for you. There are two raffles a day from Monday to Sunday, so you can participate in the Chispazo de las Tres 15 hours and Chispazo Clásico 21 hours.

How is the Chispazo Draw played?

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two numbers with those chosen by the ballot box. The more numbers match, the bigger your prize will be. If in a draw there are no winners for first place, the bag is divided among the winners of the second place, if it is the case that the second place does not obtain winners either, the bag is distributed among the winners of the third place.

It may interest you: Chispazo National Lottery Results today December 23, 2021

Fill your flyer

Chispazo’s steering wheel has 5 lockers (or sections) with only 28 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations.

Choose 5 numbers for each box you want to play by filling in the sections from left to right with pencil, blue or black ink.

In case of error, mark NULL in the corresponding box (at the bottom of the box) and use the next one.

If you always play the same numbers, keep your wheel, you can use it as many times as you want.

Sparky

If you’d rather leave everything to chance, ask your agent for a Sparky. The system will choose 5 random numbers for you for each game you want.

Dictate your combinations

Another way is by dictating to your agent the 5 numbers you want for each game, he will enter them into the system without using the steering wheel.

Importance of the Chispazo ticket

Your ticket is very important because it is the official receipt to collect the prize in case it is a winner, so keep it in a safe place and take care that it is not abused. In order to collect, it is important to present and deliver the tickets that contain the winning combinations.

How much does the Chispazo chip cost?

The price of Chispazo is $ 10.00 pesos for each combination of 5 numbers that you have chosen. You can register your combinations in one of the more than 9,000 Forecast Agencies that exist throughout the Mexican Republic or through the Internet.