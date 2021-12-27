China attacks Elon Musk after space incident with Starlink satellites – FayerWayer

Elon Musk is a controversial character by nature, we have no doubt about that. But from time to time the subject is involved in strange, unusual and twisted incidents.

Such is the case in its most recent history, where a situation with its satellite internet company Starlink has caused a wave of online attacks by an entire country against the subject behind this company, SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

And it is that its satellite network is now so large that it no longer only hinders astronomers. Now they have also become obstacles to avoid for the Asian space exploration agency. Yes, as it reads: Elon Musk’s latest enemy is China.

Elon Musk vs. China

The Reuters news agency has just reported the latest twist in a strange series of events involving Musk, Starlink and the eastern country’s space projects.

Broadly speaking: China publicly complained that its Tianhe space station was recently forced to take evasive last-minute measures. All to avoid a direct collision with the Starlink satellites launched by Musk’s company:

The incidents occurred separately on July 1 and October 21, 2021, but were not made public until the beginning of December, when the documents with the report were presented to the United Nations Office for Space Affairs. Exterior.

The report presented states that “for security reasons, the Chinese Space Station implemented a preventive control to avoid collisions.” But the reality is that this piece shown is the only evidence of what happened, since SpaceX, nor Elon, have spoken in recent months about the event.

This silence would have triggered the ire of users on the most popular social networks back in China, who took platforms like Weibo by storm to directly attack the private space company and Elon Musk himself.

SpaceX currently has more than 1,900 satellites in orbit, and this has been reason enough to describe the company as a generator of “space junk” and a discreet way to deploy “American space warfare weapons”, according to users in their attacks.

The massive trolling against Elon Musk is a curious thing, but the truth is that the issue of special garbage and saturation of the elements up there is becoming more and more common.

Not only China has been involved in incidents of this nature, even NASA has previously reported the suspension of activities due to risks with space debris.

Musk for his part has not responded officially and directly on the matter of those two events that almost led to a collision with China. But on his Twitter account he has alluded to in one way or another to the implementation of adjustments to avoid collisions.