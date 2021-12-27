Chilean cinema in its proper measure – CIPER Chile

Press reports in the area are necessary, but prepared with broad and current criteria, recalls in this column for CIPER the director and researcher of the Cinechile site.

ANDIt is traditional that every end of the year reviews of each area are installed in the media, and cinema made in Chile had its own a few weeks ago in the newspaper Third. The note “The difficult year of Chilean cinema” once again brought out difficulties that already sound endemic: the limited audience for theatrical releases and the complexities in terms of distribution that the streaming; also the obvious difficulties derived from a pandemic and, despite everything, the festive success of a few films and the expectations about a series of names of prominent filmmakers, in whom the article places the hope of a better future (Patricio Guzmán, Sebastián Lelio , Matías Bize, Fernando Guzzoni and Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff are named there as authors without recent releases, something that, according to the report, would have “marked” 2021).

One wonders if these ways of measuring a season are still fair. I think it is important that when talking about industry – a word always complex, for the rest – the measures of premieres in commercial theaters, presence and international triumphs are not the only ones to take into account. The current reduction of the analysis to a few names prevents today from broadening the view, because the future of Chilean cinema depends precisely on that development. It is true: our cinema is its films and their capacity to be seen, but also the places where they are shown and who are their viewers. Above all, how we think and help those viewers to get to the movies.

According to figures that I have been able to investigate thanks to my work in Cinechile.cl, since 2014, around 40 national films are released commercially per year. Of these, hopefully ten percent reach multiplexes, but it is these (minority) premieres that nevertheless serve as a successful reference for articles such as the one just mentioned by Third. Establishing this parameter leads us to think about how Chilean films that share the bill with the increasingly dominant and comprehensive Hollywood blockbusters fare, and for that we must review the agreement with the Chamber of Multi-room Exhibitors of Chile (CAEM) which currently guarantees the presence of at least two weeks of a national title in a multiplex, whatever the number of tickets it sells. But is that really the way to make Chilean cinema more widely viewed? Is it still pertinent to insist on observing the practicality of such an agreement?

Consider a very recent example to see how anachronistic it is to insist on this type of analysis. The remake of Love without barriers Directed by Steven Spielberg, it hit the newly reactivated multiplexes on December 9, but it only ran for a week. Despite having the highest grossing filmmaker in history, a powerful broadcast plan and great reviews, the result of viewers was extremely poor, and the multiplexes, as always, chose what was best for the business (one that needs an urgent recovery after long quarantines).

And it is that the path between quality, names and tastes of the public has separated sharply during the pandemic, mainly thanks to the new state that brought the expansion of the offer via streaming. The above installed new marketing strategies, some very aggressive and that only play it safe with films for all audiences or in genre films. It is a field in which it does not seem fair to enter to measure itself; less, see it as a possibility of development.

Chilean cinema has long sought to settle in other places, and that explains the large number of premieres year after year. The first exit is in the so-called alternative or independent rooms, which at this point and in the context already have heroic overtones in their management. Most grouped in the Hall Network, are distributed throughout most of the country, and according to the 2019 hearing report published by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage (MINCAP) they numbered around 23 at the pre-pandemic moment. They are then presented not only as one of the main branches in terms of film distribution, but also as spaces that also carry out strategies for training audiences (for example, with forums and discussions with filmmakers or experts). During 2021, independent theaters commercially premiered at least 28 Chilean films; all in streaming (especially on websites like redsalas.cl, centroartealameda.tv Y cinetecanacional.cl) Given the circumstances. In 2019, before the Covid-19, 40 national films had been in its facilities (adding 219,387 viewers, according to the MINCAP report already mentioned).

The other branch is film festivals, which also exist throughout Chile and which give high priority to Chilean films (many would not have another exhibition platform if it weren’t for them). It is impressive that during 2021 there will be 41 festivals; the vast majority adopting the modality on-line, which only extended its breadth of audiences, with great production and curatorial efforts. That is where it can be understood where the new 221 new national films that debuted in 2021 moved. It is a surprising amount and not considered by the media accounts, but that examines the real production and not just that which reached commercial theaters. Anyway, let’s think that this year that is ending was a complicated year, if we consider that in 2020 416 Chilean films circulated for the first time, a record number, and that very few know and ponder.

It was, for example, in independent theaters and at festivals that it circulated Blank white, Theo Court’s great film that won an award in Venice and has been chosen to represent Chile in the next Oscars [foto superior]. OR The mountain range of dreams, by Patricio Guzmán, who will compete for a Goya. And also Beast, the work of Hugo Covarrubias that on December 21 was shortlisted to compete in the category of best animated short also at the Oscars.

And we come to the top stone of this panorama and that little is addressed in the annual balance articles: dependence on competitive funds. The state financing system for Chilean cinema is severely limited by the ability to present convincing applications for evaluators who change their criteria from year to year (a problem for another column). Thus, everything becomes a cruel carousel or Russian roulette.

Without going any further, according to the results published the December 21 on the site of the Funds of CultureNeither the National Cinema of Chile nor the Alameda Art Center obtained funds to buy and renew equipment. It should be added that the Cineteca is not state-owned (despite the fact that it is imposed by the law that created the MINCAP), while the Alameda was deeply hit after the still unclear fire it suffered in the midst of the social outbreak. Returning to the funds, they were not obtained by important festivals, such as Sanfic, Femcine and the Iquique Festival. This puts new versions of these initiatives at risk.

But although the ministry in charge indicates that its structure prevents direct contributions to these cases, in any case one would expect gestures or political intentions to turn the matter around. Last September, Minister Consuelo Vadés herself invited to attend the so-called Cinema Day created by multiplexes and thus “to help reactivate and recover a sector that was strongly affected by the pandemic”, but the call was directed to a date created with purely commercial purposes [1], which benefited only Hollywood films. Faced with the weak situation of the independent chambers, the minister has never been seen a similar gesture of support.



MINCAP has endeavored to highlight the role of Ondamedia as a platform that has contributed to the distribution of Chilean cinema. Although it is true that the initiative was successful in the first months after the quarantines began, it can be criticized, first, that it offers an extensive menu without any guidance to the public (which ends up favoring those films that manage to stand out in the media). Spinning finer, the high investment involved in the payment of rights to the films that pass through the platform, wouldn’t it be better to pass it on to those who precisely do that job better; that is, the independent rooms (which, in turn, cannot compete with Ondamedia’s offer, deepening the crisis experienced in a pandemic)?

Finally, how to increase the public’s interest in this offer that Chilean cinema offers, but that the mainstream media ignore? How to help assess the clear intentions of festivals and independent venues to contribute to national production? The answer that always appears is that of the formation of audiences. A report published by the same MINCAP in 2019 points out that this work “supposes an absolute consensus of all the experts interviewed, agreeing that it is essential to educate the public on the consumption of national cinema from an early age” (p. 15). But again the work in this sense is outsourced through funds, with initiatives that are sometimes truncated when winning one year and losing the other. Nice words, but little commitment.

It is to be hoped that the new government, which has shown its interest in giving culture an important place (both budgetary and socially speaking), will effectively deal with this situation. It is necessary above all to go to the base, and start a serious work regarding the formation of audiences. Some progress was made in the development of the call National Policy of the Audiovisual Field 2017-2022.

The real appreciation for our cinema is played out when the public actually sees in films a way not only for entertainment, but also for reflection on our realities. And it will be through critical views that films and filmmakers can also improve. Reductionist and outdated visions that measure Chilean cinema according to its international figuration, or according to its success against the Hollywood mastodons only help to crystallize prejudices such as that Chilean cinema is bad, it always talks about the same thing, and that it is always on the verge of disappearance. Chilean cinema is larger, more diverse and better than it is believed. It surrounds us more than ever, and we must see it (and measure it) as it deserves.

GRADES: