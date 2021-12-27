characters, actors, actresses and cast

‘The metallic jacket’ (originally, ‘Full Metal Jacket ‘) It is one of Stanley Kubrick’s most famous and peculiar films (‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ or ‘The Shining’). It is an Anglo-American war film based on the novel ‘A Vest of Steel’ by Gustav Hasford, who participated as a scriptwriter in the production.

It is set in the Vietnam War and tells the story of a group of rookie recruits from their arrival at the Parris Island Training Center to the Battle of Huế, one of the longest and bloodiest in the entire conflict. A story that has remained for the history of Hollywood cinema with an ending of those that leave a mark for life.

‘The metallic jacket’: cast

Stanley Kubrick was always a genius discovering actors and actresses. But in ‘The Metallic Jacket’ he brought out his skills like never before. For example, gave the role of Sergeant Hartman to Ronald Lee Ermey. He had been hired as a technical advisor because of his experience as an exercise instructor in the United States Army, but he quickly realized that he was the ideal person. In fact, he himself ended up writing more than half of his script, from which some of the most emblematic phrases of the film came out.

The best wireless headphones for your leisure and sports plans ACyV

It also deserves special mention Vincent D’Onofrio, who masterfully portrayed Leonard Lawrence (the Patoso recruit). Until that point, he had barely had two supporting roles in low-budget movies. He even had to balance his acting side by acting as a doorman at a Hard Rock Cafe. He had to gain 32 kilos in just 7 months to adapt to the demands of the script.

But nevertheless, the title role went to Matthew Modine, who played JT Davis (Jester). He came to that point on an upward trajectory after starring in ‘Private School’, ‘Vision Quest’ and ‘Mrs. Soffel, a true story ‘, but none of those characters had the significance of this. It is said that, before him, it was offered to Bruce Willis, but that he could not accept it due to his inability to put aside the series ‘Moonlight’.

Bruce Willis could not participate in The Metallic Jacket because he was shooting Moonlight

Another renowned actor who was about to appear in the film and finally did not do so was Arnold schwarzenegger. Kubrick thought of him to play the role of Piece of Animal, which Adam Baldwin eventually got. The reason? The filming dates coincided with those of ‘Commando’ and ‘Predator’.

Arliss Howard (Cowboy Evans), Kevyn Major Howard (Roof Breaker) and Dorian Harewood (Eight Ball) They are other characters in the film who, although with less prominence, are worthy of being remembered.

The best phrases of ‘The metallic jacket’

There are those who say that ‘The metallic jacket’ has a excessively foul language in many moments. Even that its use is free and unnecessary in many scenes. However, others state that this way of speaking was the habitual one among soldiers and officers, who found in it a way of venting the accumulated tension.

The 10 best over-ear headphones of 2020 EC

Let us not forget that, although it is a fiction, Kubrick tried in the film to show the anguish of dealing with death in a war situation as complex as that of Vietnam. Both on the side of seeing a comrade die and killing a soldier from the Vietcong.

In any case, what is evident is that ‘The metallic jacket’ has left a series of phrases for posterity which are pure film history. Some of them have even been implanted in the popular imagination without many knowing that they really come from this film. Let’s see some of them:

“You are so ugly that you could be in a contemporary art museum” (Sergeant Hartman).

“A single shake. Two is straw ”(Sergeant Hartman).

“Do you think we fight for freedom? This is a slaughter. And, if my balls are going to burst for a word, that word is a bitch ”(Piece of Animal).

“I hate Vietnam. There is not a single horse in the whole country! There’s something inherently wrong with that … ”(Cowboy).

“The dead only know one thing: it is better to be alive” (Buffoon).

“Here my rifle, here my pistol. One gives shots, the other consoles ”(Sergeant Hartman).

“Half of the whores are infiltrators from the Vietcong. The other half have tuberculosis, so be sure to fuck those who cough ”(Buffoon).

How to watch ‘The Metallic Jacket’

Without a doubt, the best way to enjoy ‘The Metallic Jacket’ whenever you feel like it is having it at home in physical format. In this sense, depending on the player you have, you can choose buy it on DVD or do it on Blu-ray . Both options have a decorative box that will look great on the shelf that you dedicate to your movie collection.

The metal jacket

For its part, there is no doubt that soundtrack of ‘The Metal Jacket’ It is another of the keys to the film. Vivian Kubrick, daughter of the director and better known by her stage name Abigail Mead, played a key role in it. Throughout the film we can enjoy authentic classics such as’ Hello Vietnam ‘by Johnny Wright,’ Chapel of Love ‘by The Dixie Cups or’ Surfin ‘Bird’ by The Trashmen. Especially exciting is the end of the film when ‘Paint it black’ by The Rolling Stones begins to play along with the credit titles.

You can listen to all these songs over and over again in the original soundtrack of ‘The metal jacket’, which you can find at MP3, audio CD or vinyl record . On your side, Jester Recruit’s Helmet in which you could read the phrase “Born to kill” (Born to Kill, in Spanish) together with the symbol of peace has become the true icon of the film. So much so that, currently, it is possible to find Tshirts , mugs and many other articles of merchandising with the.

OST of The metallic jacket

We also want to note that ‘The metallic jacket’ (1987) was one of Stanley Kubrick’s latest films. In fact, after her and before she passed away, she only recorded ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. By this we mean that it is one of the director’s most mature films and that, to understand it in all its magnitude, it is necessary to know in depth his work, his personality and his style.

But how to do it? Without a doubt, a book like ‘Kubrick’ by Michael Herr , what was your friend for several decades And that he collaborated with him in the recording of ‘La jacket metal’ seems fundamental. On the other hand, ‘Stanley Kubrick’s Cinema’ is more recommended for those who do not have so much cinephile background.

Stanley Kubrick’s Cinema

Definitely, ‘The metallic jacket’ is a true masterpiece. A timeless classic that, almost 35 years after its premiere, is still a film worth seeing and analyzing calmly.

As an Affiliate, El Confidencial obtains income from the assigned purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not affect the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.