“Central Banks Are Making More Money Than Ever”: A Mexican Tycoon Urges Ditching Fiat Money And Going For Bitcoin

In a christmas video message Shared on his Twitter account, Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego offered the public several tips for 2022, one of which is to get rid of fiat money and opt for bitcoin as a means of payment and reservation.

“Stay away from fiat money: the dollar, the euro, the yen, the peso. They are all the same story of fake money, paper, lies, and central banks are producing more money than ever. Invest in bitcoin! “recommended the billionaire.

“A hug and all the success of the universe for all of you, may God give you health, the will to live and get ahead, the world belongs to the dreamers!”, He said goodbye in the tweet that accompanies the video.

My dear 957,200 followers on Twitter, I leave you a message of #Christmas and of #End of the year. Please listen to it and share it. A hug and all the success of the universe for all of you, may God give you health, desire to live and get ahead, the world belongs to dreamers! – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 24, 2021

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is the founder of Grupo Salinas, a conglomerate of companies that work in a wide range of spheres, including commerce, transportation, telecommunications, entertainment, financial services and the media. According to Forbes magazine, the Mexican is ranked number 166 in the ‘ranking’ of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $ 13.3 billion.