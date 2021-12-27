Carrie Fisher, a feminist lost in the galaxy

She was first the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Later, at an age when such battles should be alien to her, she encountered the traumatic breakup of her parents. Papa Fisher left Debbie for his soulmate, Elisabeth Taylor. The following would be the role that would change his life, with all that it entails: Star Wars (1977). George Lucas’s feature film reached Carrie Fisher (1956-2016) before adulthood, when she was a young woman of just 18 years old who passed her puberty in the United Kingdom. With a strange American accent infused with a British touch, Princess Leia wowed the big screen and became a worldwide phenomenon.

Carrie’s interpretation was far from what was usual at that time, where the woman was presented in Hollywood as a fragile character and dependent on a man who would take her away from the bad. Leia was not the typical princess trapped in the castle keep by her father and waiting for her prince charming to rescue her; Rather, she was the protagonist of the plot and had an entire army at her disposal to end an empire. Princess Leia marked a before and after in the history of cinema, as she changed the idiosyncrasies of the female acting role thanks to an approach endowed with strength, personality and character.

The basis of what would come next

Carrie Fisher’s attitude questioned the established rules. Fisher did it naturally, not wanting to lecture or attract special attention. Despite his achievements with Star Wars, Fisher suffered to find his place in the world. She was a prey to drug addiction and mental health problems, until through writing and monologues about herself.

Wishful Drinking, Carrie Fisher’s autobiographical book, explains in its pages how the actress “rebelled” against George Lucas, the creator of the prestigious saga. The filmmaker suggested that she take off the bra she was wearing under a white dress. “Well, in space there is no underwear. If you were in space, weightlessness would make your body expand … but your bra would not, so you would end up strangled by your own bra ”, argued Lucas, who after giving this role to Fisher is not suspected of wanting to sexualize Leia. Fisher’s retorts were unsuccessful and she agreed to part with that part of her underwear, although she would later take it in a humorous way. “I want to tell my friends that no matter how I die, I want them to say that I drowned in the moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” The profile of Fisher, who passed away on this day five years ago, laid the foundation for a new model of an empowered woman who makes her own decisions. The witness was picked up by Meryl Streep, the face of a generation of actresses who have grown up in an ecosystem where women have obtained superior status. Precisely Streep played Fisher in Postcards from the edge, an autobiographical work of Princess Leia, a feminist lost in the galaxy.