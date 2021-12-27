Carrie Fisher, 5 years after her death: the stormy life with her mother, the hell of drugs and depression

Carrie Fisher and her overwhelming success with the film “Star Wars.”

His life was always full of contradictions. She never wanted to belong to the exotic world of Hollywood, but ended up with only 19 years being the protagonist of one of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema: Star wars, directed by George Lucas.

Carrie Fisher wanted to stay “clean” and was taking more and more drugs. He wanted to lead a normal life and all he did was get involved in scandals.

He loved his mother, the actress Debbie Reynolds, but she blamed him for all her ills.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher had a close and complicated bond (AP Photo / Jill Connelly, File)

His tumultuous life ended on a day like today, December 27, 2016, at the 60 years, four days after she suffered a heart attack on a plane and was rushed to a hospital. The autopsy revealed traces of ecstasy, cocaine and heroin on the actress’s body, consumed in the 72 hours prior to her death. Five years after his death, a review of that life that never achieved peace.

Carrie Fisher was born on October 21, 1956 in Los Angeles, California. Daughter of Debby reynolds and the singer Eddie Fisher, Carrie came into the world destined to be famous. But his childhood was not strewn with roses, but with thorns: when he was barely two years old, her father decided to abandon her to live an intense romance with the remembered Liz Taylor, two blocks from where he lived with his mother.

His acid humor carried him everywhere. “I am the tragic result of the incest of the Angels. That’s what happens when two celebrities reproduce ”, Carrie wrote, adding: “I’m going to have my DNA fumigated. ” She was more acidic when she recounted the love story with the violet-eyed actress, Taylor, who had just become a widow. “First he gave her a handkerchief, then he gave her some flowers and at the end he comforted her with his penis.”

Liz Taylor when she married Eddie Fisher

A troubled relationship

“Mommy never could bear that I was the protagonist”, said Carrie of Reynolds, to which Debby replied years later, when mother and daughter were finally reconciled. “It took Carrie thirty years to be happy with me. I’ve never known what the real problem was -he asked himself-. I had to work on it. I’ve always been a good mother, but yes I have always been in show business and on stage. I don’t cook cookies or stay at home “ , stated Reynolds in an interview with the magazine People. The invoice passes were incessant: “ I came here out of nowhere and I have done something with my life, you were already here and yet you have not done anything with yours “ . In this case, filial love was stronger than the rancor between them. So mother and daughter lived separated by a wall until the end.

Ironies of fate? It will never be known. One day after the world – especially her fans – mourned the death of the Princess Leia (the character that Fisher will incarnate in Star wars) his mother, Debbie Reynolds, he also left this world: “ She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie. And he left” said Todd Fisher, her son, adding that her sister’s death “was too much for my mother.”

During the filming of “Star Wars”, in her autobiography Carrie Fisher acknowledged having an affair with Harrison Ford while the actor was married (Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images)

And one day success came

In 1973, at the age of 17, Carrie began studying at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. And his desire to avoid show business at all costs would be truncated. Due to the insistence of her mother, the young woman had left the institute to act in Irene, Debbie’s Broadway musical. In Shampoo, put himself in the shoes of the adolescent daughter “sexually liberated” from one of the hairdresser’s clients Warren beatty.

Two years later, when he found out about the casting called by Lucas, he did not hesitate and signed up. The director chose Fisher because, still 19 years old, the girl was fearsome, yet warm and shrewd, the features of a true warrior princess.

In 1977 it was released Star wars, one of the highest grossing sagas of all time. And Princess Leia accumulated millions of followers around the planet, many disappointed when they learned that the actress had died from drug use. “Carrie was never easy, she was never nice, and she never kept her demons a secret. In life he was controversial, why shouldn’t his death be? “ Lucas expressed.

Carrie Fisher: “I slept with Harrison Ford.” In the scene of the kiss with the actor they were already in full romance.

Although the whole world assumed that Carrie would be swimming in money, it is said that George Lucas was the most benefited since she gave him – they say – all the rights to merchandising. He charged a minimal cache and had no profit sharing.

Anyway, the actress hired an administrator who had been recommended to her and forgot about it. When she needed money, she got it, but in her 40s, she found she was almost broke, because He started making money signing autographs for $ 70 each.

In “The princess’s Diary”, published a month before her death, Carrie confessed having had an affair with Harrison Ford during filming. After a surprise party for George Lucas’s birthday, the actors began making out in the car, then they continued in his apartment, which ended up being “A one-night stand that lasted three months”, expressed the actress in her book. Ford was 34 years old, married, and almost a movie star. Carrie, who had blown out all 19 of her candles, had only one serious relationship under her belt. She was unprejudiced and like an experienced and worldly woman, in that relationship she was scared. During the week they put their acting skills into practice and pretended not to have any kind of adventure; but on the weekends, they hid in her apartment.

To Carrie, Harrison Ford was a mystery, a man of few words. In her journal, she wrote how she spent a lot of time trying to make him smile. Once, in a bar, he did an imitation that tempted him to laugh. Carrie would describe as one of the best moments of her love life.

But Ford wouldn’t have been the only one Carrie held in her arms: Mark Hamill recognized in The Guardian “Outside the scene there were kisses and something else …”

Mark Hamill, the other “Star Wars” actor acknowledged having an affair with Carrie Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images)

In 1983, Carrie married Paul Simon, composer and the other half of the duo of Simon & Garfunkel. They had met when Simon visited the backstage from Star wars The relationship, untimely from the beginning, was based on a shared sensibility, passion for words, trust in each other, and another coincidence would have been a lot of cocaine.

One more relapse …

At the age of 28, after an overdose and a period in rehabilitation, Carrie was diagnosed by her doctor bipolar disorder, perhaps to hide an uncontrolled addiction in a way. “I’m listed in the abnormal psychology manual, ‘he sneered. Obviously, my family is very proud ”.

Fisher started using cocaine while filming The Empire Strikes Back. Supposedly even John Belushi, who would die of an overdose in 1982, he would have recommended that Carrie consume less. She didn’t love cocaine, but she would have ingested anything that gave her a respite from the intensity of being herself. One night she discovered that LSD made her feel more normal. All she needed was to silence her mind. Since she couldn’t alone, she turned to her doctor. Suffered bipolar II disorder -which is characterized by the increasing presence of depressive episodes- and hypomania (attenuated form of mania).

Carrie Fisher signs copies at the presentation of one of her books.

In 1987, Carrie wrote her first book, Postcards from the edge, I was jealous of Carrie. First Star Wars, now a hilarious first novel that garnered a lot of attention, made the best-seller list, and was made into a movie starring Meryl Streep. My generous response to his success: why does he get it all? “ her mother wonders.

In the 1990s, Carrie wrote several more novels and added to her bank account with the money she made fixing scripts. Pop, The Ideal Boy Y Lethal Weapon 3 they benefited from its spark. In that year she also fell in love with another man, the Hollywood agent Bryan lourd, who after three years of relationship left her to marry another man.

George Lucas during the filming of “Star Wars”

Not knowing that her end would come when she was barely 60 years old, Carrie thought about her obituary at 19, because of an anecdote she lived with George Lucas, the director of Star Wars, on the first day of filming: “He came up to me, took a look at the dress, and said: ‘You can’t wear a bodice under that dress‘. So I said, ‘Okay. But why?’. And he answered me: ‘Because… there are no underwear in space’ “Fisher recounted in his book. And the director explained that distant galaxies are underwear-free zones: “What happens is that you go into space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands, but your bodice doesn’t, so you strangle yourself with your bodice. “

And Fisher was quick to react with humor: “Now I think that this would look great in my obituary, so I tell my younger friends, no matter how I go, I want it to be recorded that I drowned in the moonlight, strangled by my bodice. “.

