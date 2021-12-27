Capture an impressive eruption generated by a supermassive black hole about 12 million light years from Earth

A team of Australian astronomers succeeded produce the most complete image of the rash from a supermassive black hole more than 12 million light-years away, which seen from Earth is a length of 16 full moons placed side by side.

The image shows the radio emissions of the material ejected out of the hole almost at the speed of light, which is reflected in the form of two giant lobes of plasma which extend more than a million light years away from the center of Centaurus A, a giant elliptical galaxy.

Centaurus A is the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky from our planet and in the center is this phenomenon that it has a mass of 55 million suns. The hole devours gas, dust and other nearby materials which it then expels in the form of jets that spread out into space, thus creating the massive bubbles that can be seen in the image.

To capture the black hole material, the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope was used in the interior of Western Australia, which it is characterized by not having radio interference and a wide field of view.



Mosaic 107 is one of the 256 mosaics of the Murchison Widefield Array located 1.5 km from the core of the telescope | Photo: Pete Wheeler, ICRAR

Materials being devoured and expelled

According to Benjamin McKinley, an astronomer at Curtin University in Australia and lead author of a study describing the eruption, this image is a combination of radio, optical and X-ray observations.

Specifically, you could see the plasma emitted by the hole in blue, that is interacting with the hot X-ray emitting gas (in orange), in addition to cold neutral hydrogen shown in purple. On the other hand, the red tones represent H-alpha spectral lines that are characteristic of hydrogen when losing electrons.



Composite color image of Centaurus A

McKinley also noted that in previous observations you couldn’t appreciate the extreme brightness of the jets and the details of the area were distorted, but now you can clearly see the point where the energy is concentrated and how it is dispersing outward as the light grows dimmer.