Camila Cabello: ‘I’m a different person after making’ Cinderella ‘

The singer Camila Cabello assured this Sunday that the opportunity to become “Cinderella” or “Cinderella” in the Spanish market was “transformative” in her life and that she feels “another” as a person and as an artist after having incarnated the popular character from children’s literature.

The film, depicting Cabello’s acting debut, is a different take on the traditional fairy tale. It is also the first time that a Latina incarnates one of these iconic characters in a Hollywood production, which opens this September 3 worldwide in the cinema and on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Born in Cuba, of a Cuban mother and Mexican father, Cabello assured that she is particularly proud that the film does not focus on her Latin identity, or on the diversity, equity and independence that all human beings should enjoy.

Cabello explained in a teleconference with the press that the tape shows “things as we dream them to be, with the values ​​that we defend in 2021”, although the story is set in another era.

In this sense, he applauded the multiracial and multinational cast, as well as the inclusion of American actor Billy Porter in the role of the fabulous fairy godmother.

“She is a genderless character and it was a decision that came from the same place that inspired the story of a Latin Cinderella to be told,” he said.

And boy is she Latina. With the name Ella, by which she receives the nickname in English “Cinderella”, because she is always in the basement of the house near the fireplace, the character created by Cabello is mischievous, with a great sense of humor and, as A good Caribbean woman, she dances moving her shoulders and hips and does not believe in that “quiet, she looks prettier.” Quite the opposite.

“I am very proud to be representing my Latino people and to be the vehicle for the incredible messages that this film contains” such as diversity, gender equality and the independence and freedom of human beings.

“It is a film that could be seen as a feminist, because she is not waiting for the prince to save her, but in reality it teaches how to defend what one wants,” said Cabello.

GREAT LESSONS

Famous for songs like “Havana”, “Señorita” and “Don’t Go Yet”, her most recent hit, Cabello couldn’t leave out the important role of music in the film.

However, she cannot fail to mention the lessons she incorporated into her life after the experience, which led to her working on her first acting job with artists such as Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. .

“I learned that I love acting and that I would love to repeat the experience and that my mother is right when she tells me that my happiness is my responsibility and that no one, even if she loves me very much, will be able to defend what I want for my life”, He said.

But also, “She (Cinderella) is so loyal to herself that even if no one does the things she believes in, she has no problem being the first. When I was little there was no character like that, in which I saw myself and that I could emulate. Now there is, ”he said.

That does not mean it is a sermon. “Although we talk about important values, the film is very funny, full of unexpected moments, humor and music,” he stressed.

And it is also a professional challenge that he had never tried and that has influenced his way of working, as, he says, will be evident in his next album, which will be released in the coming months.

“Unlike music, which is a more solitary process, film and acting depend on collaboration. There is nothing that one can do alone and I feel that in this new album I incorporated many of the elements of that way of working ”, he expressed.

In addition to the album, the artist is awaiting any new opportunity she has to act, because she was “in love with the experience” and wishes that “Cinderella” is the first of many.