Camila Cabello dazzles at the premiere of her ‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello dazzled this Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of her version of “Cinderella” that she has starred in for the Amazon platform and which marks her Hollywood debut.

On the red carpet, the Latin star wore a spectacular dress in light and silver tones on the top – matching the bag and earrings – and with a large black skirt topped with leather boots.

Cabello attended the presentation of his film at The Greek Theater, a historic and iconic venue in Los Angeles that is used mostly for concerts in the summer months.

Cabello’s “Cinderella”, which will land on Amazon on Friday, September 3, is a musical tape that updates the famous tale and directed by Kay Cannon, who signed the script for “Pitch Perfect” (2012) and which was released after cameras with the comedy “Blockers” (2018).

Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter, who turns the typical role of the Fairy Godmother around, accompany Cabello in the cast of this film.

With a more modern and pop look at the classic “Cinderella” tale, the movie trailer shows Cabello trying to get by despite the difficulties she finds in her family.

The new “Cinderella” has Latin blood thanks to the representation of Camila Cabello. (EFE)

“We couldn’t be more excited to have our customers around the world sing and dance to the beat of Kay Cannon’s version of this classic story,” Jennifer Salke, the chief executive officer of Amazon Studios, said last May.

Of Cuban descent, Cabello began in the world of music with the group Fifth Harmony before launching her solo career.

With her name, she has published the albums “Camila” (2018), which included the song “Havana”; and “Romance” (2019), which contained the song “Señorita” with her partner Shawn Mendes.

Cabello, who has 55.6 million followers on Instagram, released “Don’t Go Yet” at the end of July, a preview single from her third album, “Familia”.

“Everything I do reflects my pride in being a Latino woman and it couldn’t be otherwise. It’s in my DNA and in my environment, ”Cabello said in an interview with Efe when he presented his single.