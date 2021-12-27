Britney Spears returns to Instagram after a brief absence

The singer has shared a couple of selfies to celebrate her commitment to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is already back on Instagram less than a week after announcing that she would be taking a “little break from social media” to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The ‘Toxic’ singer shared a pair of selfies (one in black and white and one in color) that she took in Palm Springs during a weekend trip just over a week after getting engaged to her boyfriend.

Spears, who sports shorter hair with red highlights in the video of her engagement announcement, also explained her change of ‘look’. However, the pop star was recently portrayed by a paparazzi still sporting her blonde and red mid-length hair.

In fact, the ‘Daily Mail’ has published some photos of Spears Y Asghari, 27, taking a ride together in their car in Los Angeles. The aforementioned medium included a series of images of Asghari this Saturday leaving Bas Rutten’s Elite MMA Gym in Westlake Village, where the artist She claimed that she and her new fiancé had a happy weekend.

On the other hand, the representatives of Spears Y Asghari They did not immediately respond to the comments of the portal ‘Page Six’ about his absence in the networks, but a few days ago, the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, He assured that it was the decision of Spears deactivate his Instagram account and he has not responded to requests for comment on his return.

Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari got engaged on September 12 after five years dating in the midst of his 13-year guardianship.

