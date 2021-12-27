Britney Spears recalls the controversial interview she did after her breakup with Justin Timberlake | News

Freer than ever Britney Spears She is enjoying a new stage in her life after the end of the guardianship that her father exercised over her for almost 13 years. The singer has been encouraged to talk about different situations she experienced in the past, and now she has touched on the subject of the controversial interview she gave to Diane sawyer in 2003, after his notorious break with Justin timberlake. The Princess of pop He took to his Instagram account to share who is on his Christmas list, and revealed some famous names. “I need to thank the beautiful soul of Betsey Johnson for sending me the most adorable clothes … JLo for sending me the sexiest heels … Donatella for the sparkly dresses and the most amazing robe with my name on it … it’s my favorite ”, he wrote at the beginning of his publication, in which he also confessed how relaxing shopping has been lately. “I love shopping. Although … who not? And it was precisely when he touched on the subject of shopping that he revealed that the journalist is not exactly among his favorite people. “Dare we forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my department nearly 20 years ago? What happened to the ‘you’re wrong’ approach? Geez … and does it make me cry? “Britney recalled in her post, which she later deleted. And it is that in that interview, Diane was direct when asking him about what happened with Justin, specifically about an infidelity on her part. “I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone. My manager put that woman in my house and made me talk to her on national television and asked me if ‘I had a problem with shopping’”He recalled. “When did I have a shopping problem? One thing I never shared when I had that big breakup years ago was that I couldn’t speak … I never spoke to anyone for a long time. I was in shock. My dad and three men showed up at my door when I could barely speak and two days later Diane Sawyer was put into my living room. They made me speak! I was very young, I was almost 22 years old and I did not understand it. But now I know, ”the singer continued. “I would like to say to you now: ‘Ma’am, I should spend a thousand dollars, if I want, every day of my life and you can kiss …”, he added. This message of relief turned to the subject of his family. “Anyway, now I can have cash, so I went to an ATM and I am so proud of my $ 300. And no, I’m not ashamed to share this … well, maybe a little. But I am most ashamed for my family, for tolerating the fact that I was not allowed to have cash for so long when I worked …”He added. “I am ashamed that the state of California allowed my father to make me work as hard as he made me work all those years and never let me see a penny. I am ashamed for all of them and I am sad for them because now I know my worth and what I am worth, and they lost me! ”, She added.