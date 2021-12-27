Britney Spears dedicates a tremendous ‘zasca’ to her sister, Jamie Lynn | Big Bang

Britney Spears is in full celebration after have gotten rid of parental guardianship That prevented her from enjoying some of her freedoms or making decisions, such as marrying her fiancé. A legal battle in which the singer has received all the support of her fans, champions of the movement Free Britney, as well as some of his family members like his younger sister, Jamie Lyn Spears. Or, at least, that’s what we thought until now.

The sisters Spears have opened “a war” through social networks that ended with a tremendous hint from the interpreter of Toxic. The trigger was the announcement of the one known for playing Zoey 101 that you are going to publish your memoir under the title Things I Should Have Say. A name that, of course, invites us to think that inside we are going to find many more stories in addition to his own, although not in a strictly direct way. Above all, if we take into account that, due to an error by the publisher, it has been known that before opting for this phrase, Jamie lynn I had planned to call his book I must confess … as one of the phrases of the iconic Baby one more time … from your sister, wow.

“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I must be perfect, even when I am not, so for the first time I am opening up about my mental health, because this process was a challenge for me, forcing me to be honest to levels where it was painful, facing very hard things that normally I would have overlooked as I was taught, “he begins to explain Jamie Lynn Spears at post in which he announces his literary project. “I owe it to myself, my young self and my daughters to be an example that they should not allow themselves to change their personality to please others,” she continued.

“Finally, I want you all to know, you matter, your story matters, you are enough and do not let this world convince you otherwise”, he adds as a conclusion to the presentation of his book in which it seems that he is going to open his heart about some or other traumatic experience from her past. It should be remembered that her teenage pregnancy meant that the then youth idol was thrown at the press, which did not stop comparing her with her sister. Despite everything, in each of the interviews that have recently been done to Jamie lynn, she has replied fully agreeing with his sister and publicly supporting her. Even when the documentary was released Framing Britney Spears, the former Nickelodeon star wrote on her Instagram: “Dear media outlets, try not to repeat the mistakes of the past. Look where they took us. Do better ”.

Britney Spears responds forcefully to her sister

“I’m thinking of releasing a book next year, but I’m having trouble finding a title, so maybe my fans could help me.. Option number 1 is ‘Shit, I really don’t know’. Option 2 ‘The truth is that I do care what people think’. What do you think? “, He wrote on Instagram Britney Spears pulling irony.

In fact, a few weeks ago Britney herself was talking about a book she was writing about “a girl who had been murdered”: “I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered … but her ghost is stuck in limbo due to trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross into the world she used to know !!!! After being trapped in it Limbo for three years, she is a ghost that feeds on her reflection in her mirror for existence! She has no one to trust, but something happens and she discovers how to cross into the world where her family is! Coming out of limbo, she has a choice to make … say hello to the very people who murdered her or create a whole new life. He no longer needs his mirror … he found a portal constantly citing certain prayers that give him the vision and the gift of not being afraid and getting out of limbo “, explained the actress about this supposed project of which nothing else is known.

Is it a simple irony, the portrait of what he is living or, is it really another autobiographical project at hand in the family Spears?