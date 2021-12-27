Billie Eilish surprised by confessing that he inspired her to write the song “Male Fantasy”

!Billie eilish she can really be an amazing artist! The singer has been increasingly mature and unafraid to speak her mind. On this occasion, he revealed that to create the theme “Male Fantasy”, Last track on the album “Happier Than Ever”, his inspirations came from very peculiar places: from pornography.

Despite the soft melody, but with lyrics full of emotion, fans have wondered about the meaning of the song since the album’s release. According Cheat Sheet, the star created the song based on her opinion on pornography, not necessarily a positive one.

“The other day I was talking about porn being stupid and unreal most of the time. How unreal, misogynistic and absolutely ridiculous is the world of pornography, “he mentioned.

Explaining what prompted her to bring it up, the 19-year-old replied:

“I decided that it was a very good idea for a song to talk honestly about pornography, because it’s an awkward thing to talk about. Pornography can make you feel violated and good at the same time, and this conversation turned into music. It was difficult to write because we wanted it to be as revealing as possible, ”he added.

Not afraid to speak her mind, the American singer also explained what it was like to create an extremely personal track:

“It’s hard to be vulnerable, honest and open about my life right now. It is much easier for me to write about my past and how I used to feel and find a new perspective on something that happened to me, to get myself out of a situation, “he adds.

Despite the challenge of exposing herself through the song, the Grammy winner says the result was quite satisfying. So, it is not surprising that the single was chosen to end the album.

“Usually I don’t write about what I’m going through right now because it’s hard to process. So it was also about saying how I felt. It was difficult, satisfying, revealing and also incredibly cathartic, “he concluded.

On the other hand, last weekend, the singer returned to the stage to give a concert, after several time due to the Covid-19 situation where she opened the second and last night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with her brother and collaborator Finneas.