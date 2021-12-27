Best dresses and looks of 2021: From Kim Kardashian to Eiza González

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, galas and awards they were able to retake its traditional red carpets, unlike last year that were overshadowed by the imminent appearance of the mask or many of them were canceled. Throughout 2021, celebrities and influencers from around the world prevailed in front of the cameras with spectacular and glamorous looks, but some others showed that they lack creativity or fashion sense.

Every red carpet is a coin in the air: you never know what is going to happen to you, just as there may be extraordinary looksSome celebrities make serious mistakes and end up being memes. That is why here we do a count of the best and worst outfits that made history this 2021.

The looks that became a trend

There are outfits that we simply don’t know whether to hate or love, but which become a trend on social networks due to their originality, since not just any artist embarks on the challenge of wearing outfits that go beyond being daring and become a concept, although some others arrive to the memes category.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Accompanied by the rapper, the actress arrived at the MTV VMAs 2021 in a transparent nude Mugler dress, under which she wore a shiny thong. While that Kelly shone on a red Dolce & Gabbana suit and Chris Habana jewelry.

Kim kardashian

The businesswoman wore a design of her ex-husband Kanye west that he created in collaboration with Demna Gvasalia, from Balenciaga. The tight black dress covered every part of the body, including the face, of Kim Kardashian; an outfit that makes clear the rapper’s love for him minimalism.

Maise williams

The 24-year-old British actress was present with an outfit that undoubtedly refers to film icons such as Helena Bonham Carter. With a clear gothic inspiration, the protagonist of game of Thrones she wore a black dress with transparencies on her arms and legs signed by Thom Browne. He also chose fade your eyebrows and a hairstyle adorned by a kind of bun.

Colman Domingo

Although the return of the Met Gala captured the spotlight, in early 2021 on the red carpet at the Oscars we witnessed daring outfits, such as that of the actor from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, who took a risk with a fuchsia Versace suit composed of a jacket with a peak lapel and an embroidery made of 4,500 precious Swarovski crystals.

Cardi B

The singer walked the red carpet of American Music Awards 2021 She was dressed in a long black mermaid dress that was complemented with a tulle veil and gloves that wore long gold metal nails. But what generated the most stir was the gold mask with which he covered his face and from which hung maxi earrings of the same material.

The looks that unleashed sighs

Billie eilish

The singer wore a huge peach-colored dress, signed by Oscar de la Renta, during the 2021 edition of the Met Gala that is undoubtedly a tribute to the golden age of Hollywood, especially to the figure of Marilyn Monroe.

Carey Mulligan

The British actress was added to the list of the best dressed of the 93rd edition of the Oscars. LShe wore a spectacular golden dress, signed by the Italian house Valentino, which led to her being crowned on social networks as “the golden queen”.

Timothée Chalamet

The actor wore an all-white suit of Haider Ackermann, but to imbue it with his own style he wore some sneakers in addition to diamonds, and said that his look was, like America, “a bit of everything.”

Eiza Gonzalez

We could make a list of all the spectacular looks that the Mexican wore this year, but that would take us weeks, so we chose one of our favorites: her eclectic look at the 2021 Fashion Awards; a design by Paco Rabanne with which he made clear his dominance in the field of fashion.

Bad bunny

At each award ceremony in which he was present, the Puerto Rican rapper looked impeccable, yes, respecting his own casual and elegant style that has characterized him. No one has forgotten their outfit contemporary in the AMAs 2021.

Lil Nas X

The rapper did a striptease at the 2021 Met Gala in the style of Lady Gaga in a gold Versace, from the cape to the armor and the embellished jumpsuit.

The worst looks of 2021

Serena Williams

The tennis player did not succeed this year in the Met Gala and paraded in an outfit that made no sense. And the fact is that the athletes appeared with a layer of feathers that went from white, went through different shades of pink and ended in a black stripe, underneath it wore a silver transparencies jumpsuit and pink applications.

Dana murray

The production company behind the film Soul She arrived at the 93rd edition of the Oscars with an unflattering dress and, although she tried to bet on an original design, the result was disastrous, since the top part, reminiscent of the collars or ruffs of 16th century costumes, it covered her entire face.

Angela Aguilar

Another Mexican ‘sneaked’ into our list, unfortunately she added to the list of the worst looks, and this is due to the dress with which she paraded in the Premios Juventud 2021. A design with a balloon silhouette that did not favor her, as well as an exaggerated makeup, which won her criticism in networks.

amt