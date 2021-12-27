Ben Affleck reveals if George Clooney will return as Batman in the Flash

Ben Affleck revealed information about George Clooney and his role as Batman for the next film of The Flash, However, it is not yet known if he will wear the costume of “The Knight of the Night”.

MADRID, December 26 (Europa Press) .- Before putting on the cloak of Batman beside Michael keaton in the film that prepares Warner Bros. about The Flash, Ben affleck stars The Tender Bar, the last film directed by George Clooney that will come to Amazon Prime Video in january. The actor revealed if his friend and partner would play the dark knight again in the film directed by Andy Muschietti.

During an interview on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the presenter tried to get Affleck to reveal a secret from the DC Extended Universe movies, claiming that if it were Clooney, he would reveal information in a late show.

“I would definitely screw it up, so I can tell you now that I don’t think I’m [en la película]. If so, he hasn’t told me, maybe he thinks I’d ruin it. ” Affleck pointed out. However, he did not completely rule out that possibility since, even if he was really involved in the film, he could have worked with him for six months without being told.

“It is possible, I may be very cautious. As far as I know she didn’t want to wear that pointy-eared mask, but I don’t think she’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton ”, he assured.

One of the questions the actor was asked during the show was whether in The Flash Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would also appear, alluding to the multiverse unleashed by Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A joke to which Affleck only responded with a smile and a look of complicity with the public.

In The Flash Ezra Miller will once again take on the role of Barry Allen, the scarlet sprinter he already played in the League of Justice. The film will feature, in addition to the presence of Affleck and Keaton’s Batman, with Sasha Calle playing Supergirl, Michael Shanon as General Zod, Antje Traue playing the ruthless Kryptonian war Faora-Ul, Kiersey Clemons, who reprises his role as Iris West featured at The Justice League Zack Snyder, as well as Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Barry Allen’s parents.

The Flash It will hit theaters in November 2022.