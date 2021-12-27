Be careful here: These are the Android and iOS cell phones that will stop working in 2022

Better save that you might need a new cell phone next year. And we do not say it because they can lose it in the pedal or run with the bad luck of meeting lovers of others (which unfortunately is quite probable), but because Several cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems will stop working in 2022

We don’t say it, Google itself says it. The well-known company announced that as of January 1 of next year Cell phones that have the Android operating system version 2.3.7 or lower will stop receiving updates, so they will become obsolete. Nooooo!

These cell phones with Android software will become obsolete in 2022

According to the American company, by not being able to access new updates, devices with this version of Android will become vulnerable to cyber attacks and privacy, for which they recommend changing them for ones with more recent software (if they have the possibility to do so, of course).

In case you are wondering which models will be obsolete soon –and if your cell phone will fall into that category–, here We leave you the list of Android cell phones that will stop working in 2022.

–HTC Desire 500.

–Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

–Archos 53 Platinum.

–Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

-Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.

–Caterpillar Cat B15.

–Sony Xperia M.

–Wiko Cink Five.

–Wiko Darknight.

–Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2.

–Huawei Ascend G740.

–ZTE Grand S Flex.

–Lenovo A820.

–Huawei Ascend Mate.

–ZTE V956.

–UMi X2.

–Huawei Ascend D2.

–Samsung Galaxy Core.

–Faea F1.

–THL W8.

–ZTE Grand X Quad v987.

–ZTE Grand Memo.

–Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

–LG Lucid 2.

–LG Optimus F7.

–LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

–LG Optimus F5.

–LG Optimus L5 II.

–LG Optimus L5 II Dual.

–LG Optimus L3 II.

–LG Optimus L7 II Dual.

–LG Optimus L7 II.

–LG Optimus F6.

–LG Enact.

–LG Optimus L4 II Dual.

–LG Optimus F3.

–LG Optimus L4 II.

–LG Optimus L2 II.

–LG Optimus F3Q.

Some iPhone models will also stop working next year

For its part, Apple also announced that some of its cell phones with iOS software will stop working in 2022, as they will stop receiving updates And, in the case of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the owners of the phones will no longer be able to request official repairs from the company.

Here are the iPhone models that will stop working in 2022:

-iPhone 4 (8 GB)

-Iphone 4s

-iPhone 4S (8 GB)

-iPhone 5

-Iphone 5c