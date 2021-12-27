Bargain for the 13.3 “MacBook Pro, get it at a crazy price!

A model with 8 GB RAM memory that will allow us to carry out all kinds of tasks on the computer or have several applications open without causing a problem in its performance and with a solid state drive or disk 256GB SSD to be able to save all our documents, photos, video or applications of daily use and that offers high speeds of reading, writing and transferring files.

The truth is that it is one of the most desired laptops, not only for its design, but also for its great performance and durability. On this occasion, the model on offer is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with processor M1 , a chip designed by Apple itself and that is capable of taking the performance of the CPU, GPU and machine learning to another level.

It is a laptop equipped with an active cooling system that keeps the temperature of the equipment at bay. In this way, we will avoid any type of overheating that could damage any hardware component or reduce the performance of the equipment.

The screen of this MacBook Pro is 13.3 inches, a retina display with a brightness of 500 nits that is able to offer images with very realistic colors and with a great level of detail. Of course, it doesn’t lack a FaceTime HD camera with an advanced signal processor either, making it one of the ideal laptops for video calling.

A laptop with a compact design that we can carry comfortably from one side to another, yes, it is always advisable to use a briefcase, bag or backpack compatible with 13-inch laptops that allow us to protect it from any blow or fall.

Save on the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro

The model on offer is available in two colors, silver and space gray, so we can choose the one we like the most at the time of ordering. Both options have the same sale price of 1289 euros, while its official price, taking into account the configuration that we have just mentioned, is 1449 euros.

This means that we can save 160 euros on the purchase of this MacBook Pro laptop if we order before the sale ends. As if that were not enough, Amazon allows the option of paying for the laptop in 24 installments of 59.21 euros per month. In this way, we can pay our whim comfortably, yes, we will have to bear certain interests.

The delivery time for the MacBook Pro is no more than two days for Prime customers and three business days for other users, so we have more than enough time if we want to receive it before Reyes. In addition, shipping costs are free.