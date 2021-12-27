Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies of 2021: The Power of the Dog and More | Netflix | Movies and series

This 2021 has been a hectic year for cinema. Amid new variants of COVID-19, Hollywood has remained bullish toward the industry’s recovery at the box office, and they have targeted remakes and sequels. Thus, we have had the premiere of West side story, Dune, Venom 2 and Spiderman: no way home.

Within these great efforts, notable films that could be considered as original have also been released, whose premises have managed to captivate millions of people in the world. In that sense, and as part of its annual count, Barack Obama has shared his list of favorite movies of 2021.

List of favorite films of Barack Obama, former president of the United States. Photo: Twitter / @ BarackObama

The publication of the former president of the United States includes various titles such as The Power of the Dog, The tragedy of Macbeth, C’mon C’mon, which have been sounding in the middle as strong contenders for the next ceremony of the Oscars 2022.

That’s not all, but he has also opted to incorporate short-budget narratives, such as the western Old Henry, starring Blake Nelson; the lauded and sober Pig, with Nicolas Cage; even the acclaimed Japanese film Drive my car has also made its way onto this list.

The power of the dog could win Benedict Cumberbatch an Oscar award, according to various predictions. Photo: composition / Netflix

In all, he has given an extra recognition to celebrated titles, which he declares that they tell “a powerful story.” Even so, Obama has surprised by having avoided acclaimed films such as Dune, House of Gucci (despite having included The last duel, also by Ridley Scott), Tick Tick Boom, among others.

In addition, many of his followers have noted that the prominent politician has opted for less commercial films, even taking into account that Marvel has presented No way home as his best letter in years.