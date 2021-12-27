Ariana Grande leaves the social network twitter and nobody knows the reason – Publimetro México

Singer Ariana Grande has left her fans puzzled after they noticed that her Twitter account had apparently been deleted without notice on Friday. Although the profile of the singer of “Side to Side” on the social media platform now says: “This account does not exist. Try looking for another one ”’, she is still active on Instagram and posted a series of snapshots in the stories.

In an Instagram Storie, the star wrote: “Happy 🙂 stay safe, I love you.” It wasn’t long before word of her absence spread on Twitter as The Voice judge started trending and people posted screenshots of the unknown profile. A distraught fan wrote: “Ariana Grande deleted her twitter… I don’t know how I can continue my life now…. all I know is pain ”. While another tweeted: “Twitter without Ariana is boring: / we miss you.”

Ariana has had an incredible year in her personal and professional life, as in November it was confirmed that the composer will star alongside Broadway legend Cynthia Erivo in the film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked.” However, the “God is a Woman” artist was at the center of controversy earlier this month after fans accused her of fishing in Asia in a recent photoshoot.

Ariana Grande is criticized for her “Asian” appearance

The images were taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Katie Temkin, where the star was seen in an oversized blazer, chunky platform heels with white bows in her hair, and very Japanese-style makeup.

TikToker Victoria Alexander went viral after sharing a video about the photoshoot, in which she said: “I’m not saying that Ariana Grande went from Blackfishing to Asianfishing, but I’m saying it took me longer than expected to realize that this is her ”. The term “Asian fishing” is used to describe the behavior of someone who is not Asian but is trying to look like one, be it with makeup, poses, clothing, or photo editing.