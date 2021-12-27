Ariana Grande deletes her Twitter profile

Ariana Grande has made a strange move in environment 3.0 and his fans are concerned. Without warning or giving a reason about it, the singer has deleted her Twitter profile, and it has been in this same social network where his decision has gone viral. Now, his fans deliberate on the reason that will have led him to take such a step, and opinions oscillate between “was it because he was receiving a lot of ‘hate’?” and a “maybe I’m going to announce a new project …”.

Ari continues to ‘post’ content on Instagram, but has not commented on his inactivity on Twitter on the first platform, in which he has been sharing photos and videos of his Christmas and a gallery in the ‘feed’ that summarizes what they are assuming These days for the singer (who, by the way, has recently released a Christmas single from Kelly Clarkson: ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?’ Are we facing the relief of ‘All I Want For Christmas’? But hey, that’s another debate):

The fact is that the one that burns on Twitter revolves around Ariana Grande (and another around Meghan Markle, here we explain why), and to which we join: the singer shared a post this weekend in ‘stories’ which may be related to your decision to remove Twitter. The post read like this:

“Someone you know is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter or son. Others are preparing for the last one. Regardless of the details, remember that this season of joy is to often a sad season for many. Be kind, generous, give love, give help; at the very least, don’t give people a hard time. “

Will your decision be influenced by that ‘hate’ that some followers coin? We will remain vigilant …

