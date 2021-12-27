Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in the film adaptation of “Wicked” Celebs NNDC | LIGHTS

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be the stars of the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked” that Universal is preparing.

Both artists announced their incorporation into this film on their Instagram accounts on Thursday.

The filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who triumphed with the romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” (2019), will direct this film.

Chu has experience in bringing musicals to the big screen as this year he premiered Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s “In the Heights,” which featured a very Latin cast led by Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera.

“Wicked” is a Broadway musical that revolves around the witches from “The Wizard of Oz” (1939). Erivo will play Elphaba while Grande will play Glinda.

It is the first big role in Hollywood for Ariana Grande, one of the most important pop stars of today and this year she can be seen with a small character in the film “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay ( “The Big Short”, 2015).

For her part, Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for “Harriet” (2019) and shone as Aretha Franklin in the series “Genius”.

