Apple would launch an iPhone without a SIM tray in 2022

Apple is asking carriers to prepare for an iPhone without a nanoSIM card tray, according to a rumor collected by MacRumors.

The MacRumors source says that Apple is advising US carriers to prepare for the launch of new iPhones that will work exclusively with eSIM from September 2022.

As part of the transition, some carriers will start selling the current generation of iPhone, the iPhone 13, without a physical SIM card, pushing users to configure an eSIM after the first power on of the phone, although this model does come with a card tray nanoSIM.

The Brazilian web IPhone Blog It had published days ago that the iPhone 15, and not the iPhone 14, would make the full leap to eSIM in 2023, but this new rumor suggests that Apple could ditch the tray this year.

An eSIM is a virtual SIM that can be activated over a Wi-Fi network. Newer iPhones already support eSIM (even multiple eSIMs, in the case of the iPhone 13), but retain the tray for the physical SIM.

The advantage of eliminating the tray is that Apple would gain space inside the phone for other components, such as the battery.

The downside of eliminating the tray is that not all carriers support eSIM, and this technology is not even available in all countries. Apple could be forced to launch two types of iPhone 14, some with a physical nanoSIM tray and others without a tray, exclusively with eSIM.

Remove the SIM card tray it would be the second step towards an iPhone without ports after apple remove the headphone jack of the iPhone 7 in 2016 (a movement that later followed much of the industry ). Aside from saving internal space, a phone without ports could have a much higher water resistance than phones. smartphones current .