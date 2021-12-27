Antuna and Mayorga are new reinforcements of Cruz Azul

It’s official now. Blue Cross added his second and third reinforcements for the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, remembering that his first signing was Christian Tabó. The celestial are putting together a squad to fight for the title again, after a semester that was very difficult.

Juan Reynoso is looking to renew the squad, after the departure of players such as Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún,

Roberto Alvarado

Y Orbelín Pineda. In addition to the footballers that he has “designated” so that they do not continue in the squad for the next tournament.

The new reinforcements of Cruz Azul

At Mexico City International Airport, it was possible to observe Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, wearing the colors of Blue Cross. Both items arrive from Chivas and are part of the negotiation they had with the Herd, for Roberto Alvarado.

Antuna arrives as a final transfer, while Mayorga he does it on loan. The left side of Blue Cross was looking for a reinforcement, after being one of the areas that cost them the most in the last tournament, where they were eliminated in the repechage against Striped.

For Alejandro mayorga, to play in Blue Cross will mean his third team within the Liga BBVA MX. First was in Chivas, where he has lived through different stages after passing through the Necaxa and then went on loan with Pumas. His departure is surprising, because he was one of the headlines with Marcelo Michel Leaño at the close of the tournament.

In the case of Antuna, arrives at the Noria to make up for the loss of Roberto Alvarado. So it happened with Christian Tabó, who arrived to cover the departure of Orbelín Pineda, who seems to have his future in Europe, in The Spanish League with the Celta Vigo.

