Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara have the trend coat of the season

The actress Angelina Jolie, who more than once has left us speechless with his looks red carpet, like the one with such spectacular side slits, also inspires us in his outfits from day to day. U.S follow the trends Rather, he educates his daughters in taste, as we have seen in his last appearance. At the Washington airport, the actress arrived with her daughter Zahara, both wearing a cloth coat.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara.Gtres online

The double-breasted cloth coat It has been the choice of both, each adapting it to their style. Angelina chose a long black one and has combined it with a gray dress and high-heeled ankle boots, as well as a cream XXL bag.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara at the airport.Gtres online

For her part, Zahara wore a batn coat like her mother’s but three-quarters long and camel in color, over a fine knit sweater, skinny pants, and Reebok trainers.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara’s coats

If you want a coat in your wardrobe, we have selected two options such as Angelina and her daughter.

Kia Coat by Weekday For sale in Zalando (140.00 euros). Practically the same as the actress wears, it is a timeless garment that you can combine with anything. Buy Product

Classic coat from Vila For sale in Zalando (55.99 euros, before 79.99 euros). Similar to Zahara’s, you can give it a casual touch with jeans and sneakers or a more formal one with heels and a skirt. Buy Product

