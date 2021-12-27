Android and Apple phones that will stop working in 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.26.2021





A new year is coming and that means obsolescence for some cell phones that ‘will pass away’, Well, they will no longer work in 2022. If you have any of the following mobile phones you will have to save to renew your device.

According to Google as of January 1 of next year, the cell phones that have the Android operating system version 2.3.7 or lower they will no longer have updates so they will become vulnerable to cyberattacks and will gradually become obsolete, so it is recommended to change equipment.

What cell phones will not work in 2022?

HTC Desire 500.

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

Archos 53 Platinum.

Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.

Caterpillar Cat B15.

Sony Xperia M.

Wiko Cink Five.

Wiko Darknight.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2.

Huawei Ascend G740.

ZTE Grand S Flex.

Lenovo A820.

Huawei Ascend Mate.

ZTE V956.

UMi X2.

Huawei Ascend D2.

Samsung Galaxy Core.

Faea F1.

THL W8.

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.

ZTE Grand Memo.

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

LG Lucid 2.

LG Optimus F7.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

LG Optimus F5.

LG Optimus L5 II.

LG Optimus L5 II Dual.

LG Optimus L3 II.

LG Optimus L7 II Dual.

LG Optimus L7 II.

LG Optimus F6.

LG Enact.

LG Optimus L4 II Dual.

LG Optimus F3.

LG Optimus L4 II.

LG Optimus L2 II.

LG Optimus F3Q.

Similarly, Apple revealed which iPhones with iOS software will no longer receive updates in 2022.

iPhone 4 (8GB)

Iphone 4s

iPhone 4S (8 GB)

iPhone 5

Iphone 5c

In addition the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus can no longer be repaired in official Apple stores.