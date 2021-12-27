Andrew Garfield as the new Joker? An art of the actor as the villain of Batman excites fans | Cinema | Entertainment

The actor of the saga ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ clarifies the rumors.

The idea of ​​seeing Andrew Garfield on the tape Spider-Man: No way homand, along with Tom Holland and, hopefully, Tobey McGuire (the first to play the arachnid superhero) to confirm the Marvel multiverse, has been the biggest obsession of the last year for die-hard fans of Spider-man. Now a new fixation has arrived: that the actor of The amazing Spider-Man become the new Joker.

Andrew wants to show that there is much more talent on his resume than having been one of the Peter Parkers years ago. The most current example is the recent premiere of Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!, an original film by Netflix that already smells like Oscar. “With a tender voice and a felt vulnerability, Garfield could emerge as a definite best actor award challenger who seems predestined to Will Smith for King richardNotes a Variety review. If successful, Garfield would be the first lead actor in a musical to win in more than 55 years.

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ reunites Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Although it is true that he is more interested in these types of projects at the moment, many wonder if he will be seen again in a movie of Superheros.

A few weeks ago a fanart (work done by a fan) by Andrew Garfield characterized as the Joker, the iconic villain of Batman, a character who has become one of the most mythical in the history of cinema. This revived the discussion of whether Garfield would take the baton as the next Joker, just in the new Batman sequel with Robert Pattinson like the knight of the night.

In an interview with the American magazine GQ, via Youtube, where the actor responded to the questions of the fans shared by social networks, a user took the opportunity to address this issue, asking him if he considers applying for this role. Garfield replied, plain and simple, that no. Not.

“It’s very sweet of you to think it’s possible, but I don’t think I can do it, ever, because of what she did. Heath ledger, what he did Jack nicholson and of course, Joaquin phoenix who did his own genius. ” The interview was a month ago, with which the actor also seeks to put an end to this type of rumor.