Alleged Launch Window for God of War Ragnarök Leaked; it would be closer than you think

God of War Ragnarök is possibly the most anticipated game Sony Interactive Entertainment has on the way. After a delay, it seems almost a fact that we will see it at some point in 2022 and now a new leak makes us think that we can put the tame on it sooner than many of us expected.

What happens is that PlayStation Game Size, account that filters information that it finds in the PlayStation Store database, noticed an interesting detail in the God of War Ragnarök. Turns out it says the long-awaited game from Santa Monica Studio will debut on September 30, 2022.

September 30, 2022 will be a Friday and Sony usually releases its biggest releases on that day of the week. That said, this is also the last day of the third quarter of the year. Therefore, it is believed that this is only a provisional date that Sony recorded in its database.

🚨 According To Playstation Database, God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

Now, what this leak could tell us is that the PlayStation plan is that God of War Ragnarök debuted sometime in the summer. That is, he put the date of the last day of the third quarter of the year to indicate that his plan is for him to debut around those dates. With this in mind, see God of War Ragnarök between August and September is not at all unreasonable.

Should I believe the supposed release date of God of War Ragnarök?

Of course, it does not hurt to remind you that this information is not official. While PlayStation Game Size has leaked information and release dates correctly in the past, its methods are not foolproof. To this must be added that there is always the possibility that God of War Ragnarök suffer another delay and that we see it until the end of the year or even at the beginning of 2023.

That said, surely more than one fan will be excited to know that there is already at least one possible track from the release window of God of War Ragnarök. Especially when many believed that it would most likely debut until the end of the year. At the moment there is no other choice but to be aware and wait for Sony Interactive Entertainment to share more information about it.

And you, when do you think it will debut God of War Ragnarök? Is it the game you look forward to the most for 2022? Tell us in the comments.

God of War Ragnarök is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Follow this link to see more news related to the new Nordic adventure of Kratos and Atreus.