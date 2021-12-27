All Marvel releases coming in 2022

Next year seems to be heading in the same direction, with a host of brand new titles. The pandemic caused that several titles should postpone their premieres, so this year we saw productions such as Black widow Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, finally hitting theaters. Then followed the premiere of Eternals Y Spider-Man: No Way Home, which closes the year in a big way, becoming the biggest premiere of the pandemic era.

A few days ago we told you all the Marvel series that will arrive in 2022. Here we tell you what they are all the studio’s movies coming out next year.

Morbius – January 27, 2022

One of the first releases of the franchise is Morbius, the movie starring Jared Leto. Although the film belongs to Sony, it is about one of Marvel’s characters. The film follows the story of Michael Morbius, a man who tries to find a cure for a blood disease he suffers, resulting in a vampire transformation.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa and is set within the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, to which Venom belongs. The film is scheduled to feature the appearance of Michael keaton, alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, and Al Madrigal. The original release date was scheduled for mid-2020, but was eventually pushed back to the first days of 2022.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – May 5, 2022

The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to arrive in 2022 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The continuation of the solo film of Doctor Strange will once again feature the performance of Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, alongside Elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.

Although there aren’t many plot details, the sequel is known to dive right into the fallout of the multiverse, which began in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be directed by Sam Raimi and includes the performances of Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and América Chávez, who will have his debut with Xochitl Gómez.

Thor: Love And Thunder – July 7, 2022

Another of the expected releases of 2022 is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film of the God of Thunder. The new instance will see the hero played by Chris Hemsworth meet with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will become the heroine known as Mighty Thor.

One more time, Taika waititi Get behind the scenes again. It will also feature the actions of Tessa thompson as Valkyria, and Christian bale like Gorr the butcher of gods.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part 1) – October 6, 2022

Next year the new animated film will arrive that represents the continuation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This film, like the first, will star Miles Morales alongside Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker.

This time around, Spider-Man will have to deal with alternate dimensions, which will bring new characters to the plot like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Woman (Issa rae) and Japanese Spider-Man. The first part will arrive in October 2022, while Part 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 10, 2022

After the premiere of Black panther, director Ryan Coogler is back behind the scenes for the sequel. The film will have to deal with the absence of Chadwick Boseman, so the continuation will have to focus on the legacy of T’Challa.

Previously, the study confirmed that it would not look for a replacement for the hero, so the story will focus on the characters of Shuri (Letitia wright), Nakia (Lupita nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira).