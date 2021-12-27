Alejandro Arribas will return to Mexican soccer after leaving Oviedo

EFE

Madrid / 12.26.2021 17:28:45





The Madrid defender of Real Oviedo, Alexander Arribas, will return to Mexican soccer after dissociating himself from the blue set, where he leaves a legacy of 65 games, 53 of them as a starter, and a season and a half behind him as captain of a team in which this year he had run out of space as a starter.

The central defender, who had his best year last season, playing 32 games and scoring two goals, puts the brooch like this to his stage as an oviedista, in which he once again showed his best level and which now comes to an end after the summer signings of David Costas and Dani Calvo.

«Oviedo defender and captain Alejandro Arribas does not continue at Real Oviedo. The center-back, who joined the entity in the summer of 2019, had a contract in force until the end of this season, “they reported in a statement at the club.

It will be the second time that the Madrilenian plays in Mexican soccer, where he already played for Pumas just before signing for Real Oviedo and where Now accept a very interesting offer economically that doubles your salary as a carbayón and it allows the entity to release salary mass for the winter market.

Arribas was about to leave in summer but the operation with the Greek Aris from Thessaloniki was frustrated at the last minute due to poor collection guarantees that offered the Hellenic set.

The one from Madrid, 32 years old, is the second exit that Rubén Reyes closes as blue sports director, who already formalized at the end of summer the march of his partner in the center of the rear last year, Simone Grippo.

Finally, Real Oviedo thanked the moments and wish good luck on your next adventure, which is still it is not clear what it will be within Mexican soccer.