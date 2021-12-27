Academics and indigenous people promote school of ancestral medicine

MEXICO- Totonac university and indigenous teachers promote the transmission of their knowledge about health care to new generations through the Totonaca School of Traditional Medicine project, reported the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The UNAM indicated in a statement that the project is headed by the University Program for Studies of Cultural Diversity and Interculturality (PUIC) of the educational institution, as well as people of the Totonaca ethnic group.

“Indigenous settlements abound without health centers or infrastructure to care for the sick or difficult pregnancies,” said the program’s researcher, Carolina Sánchez García.

He stressed the importance of having traditional doctors who can also treat serious cases in the face of “complications” in the communities due to not having communication routes, means of transportation or resources to get to a hospital or a care center on time.

According to the World Health Organization, traditional medicine is “the set of knowledge, skills and practices based on indigenous theories, beliefs and experiences, whether or not they are explicable, used for the maintenance of health”.

Since 2019, UNAM has had an ancestral medicine diploma with 13 young people who have graduated from reinforcing their knowledge of their language, worldview and culture, as well as being instructed in various healing arts.

The school or Pukgaltawakga Likuchu (in the Totonac language) is under development, while PUIC works with the Center for Indigenous Arts and academics from other institutions.

The graduates are “health dialogues”, a term chosen by traditional doctors and indigenous spiritual guides.

The program was born four years ago, after a group of indigenous grandparents and some 70 traditional doctors approached PUIC researchers with the proposal to jointly create a space and a study plan that would allow the elderly to transmit their knowledge, with which they achieved the plan of the School of Traditional Totonaca Medicine.

Xinhua