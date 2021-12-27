A rumor says Emma Stone is being considered for Sony’s Spider-Gwen movie

The actress who played Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man is reportedly being considered for a new production.

After the success that Spider-Man: No Way Home has caused, where we know that several versions of Spider-Man coexist in the Marvel Multiverse, Sony has started to consider bringing new variants of the wall-crawler to the screen.

This Sunday some rumors came to light, through social networks, which indicated that the company would be looking for actress Emma Stone for a possible Spider-Gwen movie.

This revelation was made known by the Twitter account @EdwinSRP, who previously had already leaked part of the plot and appearances that Spider-Man: No Way Home would have, as well as other films and series of the MCU.

It should be remembered that the actress played Gwen Stacy in The Amazin Spider-Man, but the character passed away in the second tape. However, if this turns out to be real, Stone could be part of an alternate Universe in which she acquired powers after being bitten by a spider.

Will this be a reality? At the moment none of this has been confirmed by Sony Pictures, so we will have to wait until further notice.