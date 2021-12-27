A meteorite will fall in Chile: This is the new Netflix hit, “Don’t Look Up”, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

Chile came to Hollywood again. “Don’t Look Up”, the new movie by Netflix that became a sensation in streaming once again put the country on the big screen, this time at the epicenter of a global catastrophe.

The film that mixes drama and comedy in a satire that criticizes the null actions against climate change and skepticism towards science, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, and marks the last great premiere of the platform in 2021.

So much has been its popularity that a few days after its premiere it was positioned as one of the most viewed content on Netflix, leading the ranking of the top 10 in Chile and the rest of the world, becoming the most recent success of the digital service.

“Don’t Look Up” follows a pair of scientists who try to do that from the White House, led by a megalomaniac president who is indifferent to the fatal discovery, become aware and do something about the approaching danger.

That is where Chile comes in to play, as it is nothing less than the place where they project that a giant comet will fall and destroy the earth. “It will fall into the Pacific Ocean, 100 kilometers west of the coast of Chile”says scientist Kate Diabiaski (Lawrence) when alerting the news.

The problem is that nobody seems to care and they have only six months before the asteroid hits Chilean lands. For the same reason astronomers begin the mission of navigating the complicated 24-hour news cycle and Getting the attention of the social-obsessed public before it’s too late proves to be more comical than they imagined.

Check out the trailer for “Don’t Look Up”, the new Netflix hit