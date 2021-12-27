A gallant emerged from the marines

Adam Driver is in fashion, having starred in three films in 2021. And the great Adam (1.90 meters tall) must have something for him to be called by the particular French director Léos Carax to star Annette, a feature film that he presented at Cannes after nine years of absence from the big screen. And to this must be added the last two Ridley Scott tapes: The Gucci house Y The last duel. And soon the films will be released 65 Y White noise.

Born in San Diego in 1983, he had an early artistic vocation, attempting to enter the Juilliard School in New York. After being rejected and because of the 9/11 attacks, he enlisted in the Marines. There he remained for several years until a bicycle accident caused his premature discharge in 2004. He re-entered Julliard, this time being admitted and graduating in 2009.

Driver did odd jobs while participating in plays in New York. In 2011 he took part of J. Edgar, Directed by Clint Eastwood. And since then he has worked with Steven Spielberg, Noah Baumbach, the Cohen brothers, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, Jim Jarmush, JJ Abrams, Steven Soderbergh, Terry Gilliam, Ridley Scott and Leon Carax. For your participation in Hungry hearts (Saverio Costanzo, 2014) picked up La Copa Volpi as Best Actor at the 71st Venice Film Festival.

What is the reason that so many directors have him? Perhaps it is due to his height, or to his particular but magnetic face, far from the usual beauty standards, remarkably asymmetrical and with protruding ears. Some blame it on his accent and deep voice, a mixture of influences from different states and cultures. And finally there are those who argue that he is a versatile and reliable actor with whom it is easy to work.

Perhaps this disciplined and formal character is due to his time in the Marines. And he himself has repeatedly stressed the similarities between filming and the army. He assimilates it because in both cases there are unknown people who, under the command of a leader, have to gain confidence in a short space of time and cooperate for the good result of a common project.

Very discreet

A discreet man, he stays away from scandals, does not make statements on controversial issues, and jealously guards his private life. Driver, who doesn’t watch the movies he makes, has been married since 2013 to actress Joanne Tucker, whom he met at Julliard. They have a son in common that was only known by the indiscretion in social networks of a relative.

The Californian has that charm that, together with his formal character, can elevate his career to the levels of classic actors of the golden age of Hollywood.