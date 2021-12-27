5 Uncommon, but very interesting exercises to increase muscle mass

When we train in the gym, it is common to always perform the same exercises without performing variants of these exercises. It is important to emphasize that we are not talking about changing the routine every few weeks, but within the routine, perform variations of deadlift, squat, etc, in order to get better at those same basic exercises.

Here are some exercises that, according to science and experience, can help us improve and create muscle mass without stagnating.

Stiff Leg Deadlift

This exercise, a variant of conventional deadlift, It is an exercise that involves a lot the posterior chain due to the fact that, when performing the exercise, we must have the knees fully (or almost) extended. Starting the exercise with the knees like this implies that we start with the hips very flexed and we have to resort to the hip extensor muscles (hamstrings, gluteus, etc) to perform the exercise.

An exercise, which in itself generates a lot of stress and greatly stimulates the posterior chain, performing this variant will help us improve the hip extensor muscles and It will help us lift more kilos in a conventional deadlift.

Squat with stop at the end of the eccentric phase

The squat is, without a doubt, the most famous exercise when it comes to doing legs. It is, along with the deadlift, a great exercise when it comes to build muscle mass and obtain a large and aesthetic body.





One of the mistakes more frequent when performing this exercise, it is not go down properly, so the stimulus that the legs receive is insufficient to create muscle mass. And not only that, but doing a technique incorrectly increases our chances of injury.

The exercise that we show you allows us to improve our proprioception by stopping completely down for a maximum of 2 or 3 seconds, allowing us to know how far to go down when we go to squat with a little more weight.

Seal row

One of the least frequent oars when it comes to work your back. Mostly because, in most gyms, there are usually no machines to perform this exercise. Despite this, it can be done by tilting the bench a little and picking up two dumbbells.

As we know, working in different angles and positions allows us to fully work our back and, therefore, improve its muscle quality.

Lateral raises on pulley

Round shoulders is one of the goals of many athletes who do strength training. To do this, it is necessary to work hard on the lateral portion of the shoulder, so lateral raises are the perfect exercise for this.

Most people use the dumbbells to perform this exercise. The only problem is that it is inefficient because the stimulus offered by doing it with the dumbbell only in the final part of the course, something that does not happen when performing the pulley.





Hack Squat

As with the seal row, it is very rare to see this machine in the gym to work the legs, so to perform a hack squat without it, we can use a multipower or smith machine, we will put our feet together, we advance them a little and we will have a homemade hack squat.

This exercise is a squat variant that has been shown to greatly stimulate the knee extensor muscles, so if one of your goals is to improve the muscle mass of your legs, this exercise cannot be missing from your routine.

